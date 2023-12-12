Cyclones Make Four Roster Moves

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers, have signed goaltender Kaden Fulcher and defenseman Reece Harsch. The club has also received goaltender Olof Lindbom and forward Cristiano DiGiacinto from AHL affiliate Hartford.

Kaden Fulcher joins the 'Clones from the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the SPHL. The 25-year-old goaltender has also played three games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates in the ECHL this season, going 0-3-0-0 and recording a .905 save percentage with a 3.20 goals against average. A Brigden, Ontario native, Fulcher played one game in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings in 2019 and has started 12 contests at the AHL level with Grand Rapids and Syracuse.

Reece Harsch, a 6'4 right-shooting defenseman, comes to Cincinnati via the Fife Flyers in the EIHL. The 24-year-old skated in 60 games (4g, 11a) in the EIHL over the last two seasons. Prior to heading overseas, Harsch played a handful of contests with both the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL and the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL. From Grand Prairie, Alberta, he skated five years in the WHL and had two seasons at the University of Manitoba.

Olof Lindbom rejoins the Cyclones after one start with the Hartford Wolfpack last Saturday night. The Swedish goaltender made 24 saves in a 5-1 loss against the Laval Rocket. With the Cyclones this season, Lindbom is 5-3-0-0 with a 3.20 GAA and a .890 save percentage.

Cristiano DiGiacinto played in one game during his call-up to AHL Hartford. The Tampa Bay Lightning draft picked recorded two shots against the Laval Rocket. Through 14 games with the Cyclones, the 27-year-old has two goals and eight assists.

The 'Clones are back in action tomorrow night against the Utah Grizzlies at the Heritage Bank Center. It's the first and only time that the out of division teams face off this regular season. Puck drop is at 7:30pm ET.

