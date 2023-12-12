Jets Reassign Kuzmin from Moose to Admirals
December 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Winnipeg Jets announced on Tuesday they have reassigned defenseman Dmitry Kuzmin from the Manitoba Moose to the Norfolk Admirals.
Kuzmin, 20, was assigned by Winnipeg to the Moose on November 27. He made his AHL debut with Manitoba on December 8 against the Calgary Wranglers. Despite being held pointless in that contest, Kuzmin had three shots on goal. Two days later, he suited up for his second game and the Moose skated away with a 4-3 overtime win over Calgary.
The Belarus native was assigned to Norfolk on November 2 and made his professional debut two nights later. He scored his first pro goal against the Maine Mariners on November 5.
Kuzmin spent the last two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Flint Firebirds. He totaled a minimum of 44 points in both of those seasons.
