Americans Weekly

Allen Americans center Spencer Asuchak (center) looks for a shot

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game road series against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night. The Americans are in the middle of a six-game road trip. The Americans won one of three games in Utah last week. They are seven points behind Wichita for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

Last Week's Record: 1-2-0

Overall record: 7-13-1-0

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday December 6th

Score: Allen 2 at Utah 5 Final

Friday, December 8th

Score: Allen 5 at Utah 3 Final

Saturday, December 9th

Score: Allen 3 at Utah 7 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, December 13th, at Kansas City

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Independence, MO

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, December 15th, at Kansas City

Time: 7:35 PM CST

Location: Independence, MO

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, December 16th, at Kansas City

Time: 6:05 PM CST

Location: Independence, MO

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (8) Colby McAuley

Assists - (15) Kris Myllari

Points - (20) Kris Myllari

Power Play Goals - (6) Colby McAuley

Power Play Assists - (11) Kris Myllari

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert and Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others

Game Winning Goals - (1) Hank Crone and three others

First Goal - (2) Grant Hebert

Insurance Goals - (1) Easton Brodzinski and two others

Penalty Minutes - (56) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+1) Justin Allen

Shots on Goal - (54) Colby McAuley

Save Percentage - (0.938) Leevi Merilainen

Goals against average (2.70) Leevi Merilainen

Goalie Wins - (5) Mark Sinclair

Americans Notables:

Colby McAuley is tied for third overall with six power play goals.

Kris Myllari is tied for first overall with 11 power play assists.

Kris Myllari is third overall with 13 power play points.

Kris Myllari is third overall in Defenseman points with 20.

Easton Brodzinski had his first pro hat trick on Friday night.

The Americans are averaging 16.67 penalty minutes per game.

Allen is 2-1 in overtime games.

Allen is 5-4-1 when scoring first.

The Americans power play is seventh overall at 25.0 %.

The Americans are being outscored 40-23 in the second period this season.

