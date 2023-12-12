Americans Weekly
December 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game road series against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night. The Americans are in the middle of a six-game road trip. The Americans won one of three games in Utah last week. They are seven points behind Wichita for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.
Last Week's Record: 1-2-0
Overall record: 7-13-1-0
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday December 6th
Score: Allen 2 at Utah 5 Final
Friday, December 8th
Score: Allen 5 at Utah 3 Final
Saturday, December 9th
Score: Allen 3 at Utah 7 Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, December 13th, at Kansas City
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Independence, MO
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, December 15th, at Kansas City
Time: 7:35 PM CST
Location: Independence, MO
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, December 16th, at Kansas City
Time: 6:05 PM CST
Location: Independence, MO
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (8) Colby McAuley
Assists - (15) Kris Myllari
Points - (20) Kris Myllari
Power Play Goals - (6) Colby McAuley
Power Play Assists - (11) Kris Myllari
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert and Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others
Game Winning Goals - (1) Hank Crone and three others
First Goal - (2) Grant Hebert
Insurance Goals - (1) Easton Brodzinski and two others
Penalty Minutes - (56) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+1) Justin Allen
Shots on Goal - (54) Colby McAuley
Save Percentage - (0.938) Leevi Merilainen
Goals against average (2.70) Leevi Merilainen
Goalie Wins - (5) Mark Sinclair
Americans Notables:
Colby McAuley is tied for third overall with six power play goals.
Kris Myllari is tied for first overall with 11 power play assists.
Kris Myllari is third overall with 13 power play points.
Kris Myllari is third overall in Defenseman points with 20.
Easton Brodzinski had his first pro hat trick on Friday night.
The Americans are averaging 16.67 penalty minutes per game.
Allen is 2-1 in overtime games.
Allen is 5-4-1 when scoring first.
The Americans power play is seventh overall at 25.0 %.
The Americans are being outscored 40-23 in the second period this season.
