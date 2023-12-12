Ghost Pirates Get Revenge on Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, SC - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (8-11-3-1) took down the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (17-4-0-0), winning 4-1 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Vince Marleau recorded his team-leading 13th goal of the year at 3:17, ripping a shot from the left circle past Ryan Bednard's right arm. Pat Guay and Peter Tischke picked up the assists on Marleau's goal that gave Savannah a 1-0 lead.

Ryan Francis evened up the game at 4:41 for Greenville, benefitting from an errant pass by Josh McKechney that careened off Francis' right skate and into the net.

Simon Pinard responded less than three minutes later for the Ghost Pirates, whacking home his eighth goal of the season at 7:29. Pinard's goal came off another passing play from Marleau and Guay before the puck hopped into the air at the right goal line. Pinard knocked the puck past Bednard, retaking the lead for the visitors.

Greenville dominated the second period, outshooting Savannah 13-4, but failed to tie the game. Michael Bullion was perfect in the middle frame, keeping his club's lead headed to the third.

Ross Armour provided some much-needed insurance at 13:03, scoring his second goal of the season off a pass from Matt Boudens. Nolan Valleau started the play from the defensive zone with a flip-out to neutral ice before Boudens beat a Swamp Rabbit to force a 2-on-1 chance.

Pinard scored an empty-net goal at 18:34 as Marleau (one goal, two assists) and Guay (three assists) capped off three-point nights. Bullion collected his sixth win of the year with a 27-save effort. Savannah went 1-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

