Goaltender Parker Gahagen Returns from AHL Hartford

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that goaltender Parker Gahagen has been returned to the Icemen by Hartford.

Gahagen, 29, returns to Jacksonville where he posted an 18-8-3 record, a 2.66 goals-against average and a 0.912 save percentage in 33 appearances during the regular season. The 6-3, 195-pound netminder has accrued 58 career ECHL wins in stints with the Icemen, Florida Everblades, Utah Grizzlies and Newfoundland Growlers. The Buffalo, New York resident has also made 12 career AHL appearances during call-ups with the San Jose Barracuda, Toronto Marlies, Colorado Eagles and Milwaukee Admirals.

The Icemen now battle the Florida Everblades in the South Division Finals set to start on Saturday, May 6 and continue on Sunday, May 7. Both games are slated to be played at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The following is a complete schedule of the best-of-seven series:

GAME 1: Saturday, May 6, 7:00 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 2: Sunday, May 7, 5:00 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 3: Wednesday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 4: Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 5: Saturday, May 13, 7:00 p.m. ***

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 6: Monday, May 15, 7:00 p.m. ***

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 7: Wednesday, May 16, 7:00 p.m. ***

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

*** If Necessary

Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

Fans may also catch all Icemen game broadcasts online at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen and at FloHockey.TV

