Playoff Primer - Mountain Division Finals

May 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads and Allen Americans square off in the Mountain Division Finals beginning tonight in Allen at 6:05 p.m. (MT). It is the third post season meeting between the two clubs, the first since the Steelheads reverse sweep of the Americans in the Mountain Division Semifinals back in 2018.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION FINALS SCHEDULE

Game 1 - at Allen Friday, May 5 at 6:05 p.m. (MT)

Game 2 - at Allen Saturday, May 6 at 6:05 p.m. (MT)

Game 3 - at Idaho Wednesday, May 10 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 4 - at Idaho Friday, May 12 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 5 - at Idaho Saturday, May 13 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Game 6 - at Idaho Monday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Game 7 - at Allen Wednesday, May 17 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

HOW WE GOT HERE

The Idaho Steelheads fell behind 2-0 in the Mountain Division Semifinals against the Utah Grizzlies after suffering a pair of home losses by scores of 3-0 and 3-2 in Boise. From there, they rattled off four straight overtime wins to advance to the second round of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs for the 11th time in 17 opportunities dating back to 2003-04. The Allen Americans also needed six games to advance to the second round as they defeated the Kansas City Mavericks as they never trailed in the series advancing to the second round for the 5th time in seven opportunities dating back to 2014-15.

PREVIOUS PLAYOFF SERIES MEETINGS

2016 Conference Quarterfinals (Allen 4-3)

(4) Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads (5)

April 14 at Allen Idaho (3) Allen (1)

April 16 at Allen Allen (3) Idaho (1)

April 20 at Idaho Allen (3) Idaho (1)

April 22 at Idaho Idaho (3) Allen (1)

April 23 at Idaho Idaho (7) Allen (1)

April 26 at Allen Allen (4) Idaho (2) OT

2018 Mountain Division Semifinals

(2) Idaho Steelheads vs. Allen Americans (3)

April 13 at Idaho Allen (3) Idaho (2)

April 14 at Idaho Allen (5) Idaho (4)

April 18 at Allen Allen (5) Idaho (3)

April 20 at Allen Idaho (2) Allen (1)

April 22 at Allen Idaho (2) Allen (1)

April 24 at Idaho Idaho (6) Allen (3)

April 25 at Idaho Idaho (3) Allen (1)

HISTORY MADE

By winning four straight games in overtime time to take the series against Utah, the Idaho Steelheads tied a ECHL record and franchise record by collecting four consecutive overtime wins in playoffs. Idaho accomplished the feat back in 2019 also against Utah in the Mountain Division Semifinals.

2023

Game 3 - April 26 at Utah Idaho (3) Utah (2) Willie Knierim (0:26)

Game 4 - April 28 at Utah Idaho (6) Utah (5) Ty Pelton-Byce (3:27)

Game 5 - April 29 at Utah Idaho (3) Utah (2) Willie Knierim (1:26)

Game 6 - May 1 at Idaho Idaho (3) Utah (2) Jack Becker (3:48)

2019

Game 2 - April 13 at Idaho Idaho (3) Utah (2) Kale Kessy (7:56)

Game 3 - April 17 at Utah Idaho (3) Utah (2) Kyle Schempp (11:38)

Game 4 - April 19 at Utah Idaho (5) Utah (4) Brad McClure (8:05)

Game 5 - April 20 at Utah Idaho (2) Utah (1) Kyle Schempp (12:37)

BYE BYE FIRST ROUND

The Allen Americans used six games to defeat the Kansas City Mavericks to advance. Allen clinched the series on Monday night with a 2-1 victory behind a 40 save performance from goaltender Kevin Mandolese. The Ottawa Senators prospect played all six games for Allen making 185 saves on 196 shots. In Round One, the 22-year-old finished fifth in minutes (363), goals against average (1.82), and save percentage (.944). He made 30 or more saves in the final three games of the series. Despite all six games being decided by one goal, only one game needed overtime as Jack Combs gave Allen a 2-1 series lead on Apr. 24 scoring 4:23 into overtime. The Americans outscored the Mavericks 13-11 and finished 2-for-22 on the power-play while going 16-for-17 on the penalty kill. Allen scored first in four games in which they won three of those contests. Colton Hargrove led the club with three goals while eight skaters tallied a goal. Four players notched four points while at least sixteen skaters recorded a point.

The Idaho Steelheads used six games to defeat the Utah Grizzlies including four straight overtime wins to advance. Idaho clinched the series on Monday night with a 3-2 overtime victory thanks to a goal from Jack Becker 3:48 into overtime in Boise. Adam Scheel played all six games for Idaho making 154 saves on 169 shots. In Round One, the 24-year-old recorded 25 or more saves in four of the six games facing an average of 27.5 shots per game. Five of the six games were decided by one goal which featured four of the six games with a final score of 3-2. The Steelheads and Grizzlies each scored 17 goals while Idaho finished 4-for-25 on the power-play and 19-for-24 on the penalty kill. Idaho scored first in three of the games coming away victorious in all three decisions. Owen Headrick led the Steelheads in points tallying six assists, tied for most by any skater in the opening round. A.J. White and Ty Pelton-Byce paced the way with three goals each while 11 different skaters tallied a goal and 18 players recorded a point.

REGULAR SEASON COMPARISON

IDAHO ALLEN

RECORD: 58-11-1-2 37-32-2-1

POINTS: 119 77

WIN PERCENTAGE: .826 .535

HOME RECORD: 32-4-0-0 18-15-2-1

ROAD RECORD: 26-7-1-2 19-17-0-0

GOALS FOR: 1st (290, 4.03) 8th (260, 3.61)

GOALS AGAINST: 1st (153, 2.13) 23rd (263, 3.65)

PENALTY MINUTES AVG: 27th (11.57) 3rd (17.67)

FIGHTING MAJORS: 13th (27) 12th (27)

POWER-PLAY: 6th (57/257, 22.2%) 4th (73/305, 23.9%)

HOME POWER PLAY:13th (29/136, 20.9%) 7th (37/150, 24.7%)

ROAD POWER PLAY: 3rd (28/118, 23.7%) 5th (36/155, 23.2%)

PENATLY KILL: 3rd (207/246, 84.1%) 5th (260/315, 82.5%)

PENALTY KILL HOME: 1st (108/123, 87.8%) 6th (132/159, 83%)

PENALTY KILL ROAD: 13th (99/123, 80.5%) 9th (128/156, 82.1%)

SHORT HANDED GF: T4th (13) 6

SHORT HANDED GA: 7 6

SHOTS FOR: 2nd (35.78) 20th (31.18)

SHOTS AGAINST: 2nd (28.82) 26th (36.40)

OUTSHOOTING OPP: 43-9-1-2 11-6-1-1

OUTSHOT BY OPP: 14-0-0-0 16-12-9-2

SCORING FIRST: 39-5-1-1 23-8-2-0

1-GOAL GAMES: 15-5-1-2 15-9-1-2

2-GOAL GAMES: 12-3-0-0 8-9-0-0

3-GOAL GAMES: 14-3-0-0 9-7-0-0

LEADING AFTER 1st: 31-4-1-1 22-4-1-0

TIED AFTER 1st: 17-2-0-0 9-6-2-1

TRAILING AFTER 1st: 10-5-0-1 8-19-4-1

LEADING AFTER 2nd: 48-2-0-0 26-3-1-0

TIED AFTER 2nd: 4-2-1-2 3-1-2-0

TRAILING AFTER 2nd: 6-7-0-0 6-26-5-1

2022-23 HEAD-TO-HEAD SCHEDULE / RESULTS

Date Result Record First Goal PP PK SF SA IDH GOALIE (SV/GA) OPPN GOALIE (SV/GA)

Nov. 23, 2023 Idaho, 7-4 (H) 1-0-0-0 IDH 1/2 2/4 42 33 Poirier (29/4) Peressini (35/6)

Nov. 25, 2023 Idaho, 5-1 (H) 2-0-0-0 IDH 1/5 4/4 41 29 Scheel (28/1) Peressini (36/5)

Nov. 26, 2023 Idaho, 5-2 (H) 3-0-0-0 ALN 2/6 3/5 39 20 Kupsky (18/2) Dop (34/5)

Mar. 10, 2023 Idaho, 6-4 (H) 4-0-0-0 ALN 1/4 2/3 32 31 Scheel (27/4) Perry (26/5)

Mar. 11, 2023 Idaho, 5-0 (H) 5-0-0-0 IDH 0/3 3/3 33 21 Scheel (21/0) Peressini (28/5)

Mar. 22, 2023 Idaho, 5-3 (A) 6-0-0-0 ALN 2/3 2/4 39 35 Scheel (32/3) Perry (34/4)

Mar. 24, 2023 Idaho, 3-1 (A) 7-0-0-0 IDH 0/4 3/3 41 21 Scheel (20/1) Peressini (38/3)

Mar. 25, 2023 Idaho, 6-3 (A) 8-0-0-0 IDH 2/3 3/5 46 37 Scheel (34/3) Perry (40/5)

The Steelheads and Americans squared off against one another eight times in the regular season with Idaho sweeping the head-to-head series. See below for a breakdown of the head-to-head series this season.

GOAL SCORING: Idaho scored 42 goals in eight games against Allen this season for a average of (5.25). They produced five more goals in seven of the eight contests and scored 14 goals in the three outings down in Allen.

GOALS AGAINST: Idaho held Allen to just 18 goals in the series an average of (2.25). They held the Americans to three or fewer goals in six of the eight games and held them to seven goals in three outings down in Allen.

POWER PLAY: Idaho scored a power-play goal in six of the eight games including three multi power-play goal games. The Steelheads were 4-for-10 on the man advantage in Allen including two multi power-play goal outings.

PENALTY KILL: Idaho allowed a power-play goal against in five of the eight games including four multi goal power-play games. The Steelheads were 8-for-12 on the kill down in Allen.

The Idaho Steelheads will be hosting viewing parties for Game One and Two tonight and tomorrow in the SportsZone at the Idaho Central Arena located on the third floor with the following menu available:

Chicken Tenders and Fries $12.00

Finger steaks and Fries $12.00

Hotdog $5.00

Pizza Slice $3.00 (pepperoni or cheese)

Chips and cheese $5.00

Also Beer, wine and mixed drinks will be available to purchase.

Tickets for Game Three Wednesday, May 10th and Game Four Friday, May 12th are on sale now. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today.

