Steelheads Take Game One in Mountain Division Finals Defeating Americans 5-4

ALLEN, TX - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Allen Americans by a final score of 5-4 Friday night in front of 4,239 fans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center to grab a 1-0 series led in the Mountain Division Finals. Idaho will take on Allen Saturday night for Game Two at 6:05 p.m. (MT).

The Americans got on the board first as Grant Hebert (1st) made it 1-0 6:07 into the contest. Just eight seconds later Jack Becker (2nd) tied things up after Allen netminder Kevin Mandolese turned the puck over on the goal line as Becker raced in and banged it into the empty net at the top of the crease. The Steelheads outshot the Americans 16-6 in the first 20 minutes of play with the score reading 1-1.

Colby McAuley (1st) gave Allen a 2-1 lead just 4:21 into the second period but once again the Steelheads would quickly answer. Just 42 seconds Justin Ducharme (2nd) capitalized on a greasy rebound at the crease tying the game at 2-2. Willie Knierim (3rd) gave Idaho their first lead of the night at 10:56 of the middle frame after picking the pocket of McAuley on the goal line. From there he attacked the top of the crease and slid the puck through the wickets of Mandolese. Stefan Fournier (3rd) tied the game back up with just 5:58 left in the period. With 1:47 remaining in the period Wade Murphy fired a shot off the pad of Mandolese from the left circle. Jordan Kawaguchi (2nd) crashed the net and handed Idaho back the lead. The Steelheads led 4-3 after 40 minutes of play and outshot the Americans 18-13 in the period.

Wade Murphy (3rd) gave the Steelheads their first two goal lead of the night receiving a pass out through center ice from Jordan Kawaguchi and Casey Johnson. Murphy got behind the defense drove through the right circle and lifted a backhanded into the net making it 5-3. Jack Combs (3rd) pulled the Americans back within one with 4:39 to play but the Steelheads came away with a 5-4 victory.

Adam Scheel made 35 saves in net for the win while Kevin Mandolese turned aside 41 of the 46 shots he faced.

- Idaho and Utah finished 0-for-1 on the power-play while Allen was 1-for-2.

- Idaho outshot Allen 46-39.

- Nick Canade (DNP), Zach Walker (DNP), Justin Misiak (INJ), and Matt Register (INJ) did not play for Idaho.

- Wade Murphy and Willie Knierim each scored a goal and added an assist while Ty Pelton-Byce finished with two assists.

- Casey Johnson tallied an assist.

- Justin Ducharme and Wade Murphy led the way for Idaho with six shots each.

