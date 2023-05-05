Game Day Preview: Round 2 Begins Tonight at Home

May 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Zach Massicotte of the Allen Americans against the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads) Zach Massicotte of the Allen Americans against the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Idaho Steelheads tonight, in Game 1 of a best of seven series. The Americans have faced Idaho two times in the postseason. Allen won a Game 7 overtime thriller in the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CDT

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 5/6/23 vs. Idaho, 7:05 PM

Moving On: The Allen Americans beat the Kansas City Mavericks on Monday night 2-1 to win the series 4-2 in front of a crowd of 4,109 at CUTX Event Center. The Americans scored once in the first period and once in the third to take a 2-0 lead. Stefan Fournier (2) and Jakov Novak (1) provided the Americans goals. Kansas City finally got on the board at the 2:24 mark of the final period when Elias Rosen found the back of the net for his second of the playoffs. The Americans held on down the stretch for their fourth one-goal victory in the series. Every game in the series was a one-goal decision.

Power Play Struggles: The Americans power play which was ranked first overall the last week of the regular season has struggled in the playoffs. The Americans power play is ranked 14th out of 16 teams at 9.1 %. They have two power play goals in twenty-two attempts. Their opponent last round, the Kansas City Mavericks rank dead last in the postseason at 5.9 % with one power play goal in seventeen attempts.

Hot Penalty Kill at Home: The Allen Americans penalty kill ranks tied for first in the postseason at 100.0 %. The Americans did not give up a power play goal to Kansas City during their series. Allen killed off all 10 power play attempts in three playoff games at CUTX Event Center.

Second Period Charm: The Americans are outscoring their opponents in the postseason 5-3 in the second period. Three of those five second period goals came in Game 5 of the Kansas City series.

When Scoring First: The Americans are 3-1-0 when scoring the first goal of the game this postseason. Their only loss came in Game 4 against Kansas City.

Points Leader against Idaho: Liam Finlay led the way for the Americans against Idaho during the regular season. Finlay had four goals and four assists. He was tied with Hank Crone with four goals each against the Steelheads.

Stingy Defense: The Americans allowed just 11 goals in the series with KC which is tied for the fewest in a 6-game series in postseason history.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-1-0

Away: 2-1-0

Overall: 4-2-0

Last 10: 4-2-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (3) Colton Hargrove

Assists: (4) Ryan Gagnon and three others

Points: (4) Ryan Gagnon and three others

+/-: (+3) Ryan Gagnon and Grant Hebert

PIM: (9) Zach Massicotte

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 1-2-0

Away: 3-0-0

Overall: 4-2-0

Last 10: 4-2-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (3) AJ White

Assists: (6) Owen Headrick

Points: (60) Owen Headrick

+/-: (+4) Patrick Kudla

PIM: (13) Colton Kehler

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 5, 2023

Game Day Preview: Round 2 Begins Tonight at Home - Allen Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.