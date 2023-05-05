North Division Final Schedule Revised

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced today that due to updated building availability, the Newfoundland home dates for the North Division Final between the Royals and the Newfoundland Growlers have been rescheduled.

All time below are EDT time. The updated North Division Finals schedule will be as follows:

GAME 1 - HOME (Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

GAME 2 - HOME (Sunday, May 7 at 3:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

GAME 3 - HOME (Tuesday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

GAME 4 - AWAY (Thursday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Saturday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 6* - AWAY (Monday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 7* - AWAY (Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

*If necessary

The Royals open a best-of-seven series against the Newfoundland Growlers in the North Division Final of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

At the game, enjoy Slapshot Saturdays $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse and a pre-game photo opportunity on the green ice with Slapshot from 6-6:15 PM under section 109.

Order tickets to all three home games at royalshockey.com/PlayoffTickets, or by calling 610-898-7825.

All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

