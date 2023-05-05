ECHL Announces Adjustments to Growlers Home Schedule

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced today that due to updated building availability, the Newfoundland home dates for the North Division Final between the Growlers and the Reading Royals have been rescheduled.

All times listed below are NL time. The updated North Division Semifinals schedule will be as follows:

Game One/Away Game 1 - Saturday, May 6 (8:30 p.m.)

Game Two/Away Game 2 - Sunday, May 7 (4:30 p.m.)

Game Three/Away Game 3 - Tuesday, May 9 (8:30 p.m.)

Game Four/Home Game 1 - Thursday, May 11 (7:00 p.m.)

Game Five/Home Game 2 - Saturday, May 13 (7:00 p.m.) *

Game Six/Home Game 3 - Monday, May 15 (7:00 p.m.) *

Game Seven/Home Game 4 - Tuesday, May 16 (7:00 p.m.) *

*If necessary

For fans who have already purchased tickets for 'Home Game 1', the date remains the same and no further action is required.

For fans who have already purchased tickets for 'Home Game 2' originally scheduled for Monday, May 15, your ticket is now valid for 'Home Game 2' which will be played on Saturday, May 13.

If fans are unable to attend or if you wish to attend a different game in the series due to the rescheduling, please contact the Mary Brown's Centre Box Office at 709-576-7657.

The same practice can be followed for all purchased tickets for the remainder of the series:

-HOME GAME 3 tickets are now valid for Monday, May 15 @ 7:00 p.m.

-HOME GAME 4 tickets are now valid for Tuesday, May 16 @ 7:00 p.m.

Season ticket holders should continue to use their current tickets while observing the new dates that are listed above.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit nlgrowlers.com/playoffs.

