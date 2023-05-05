Trio of Stingrays Recalled to Hershey for Calder Cup Run

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defensemen Michael Kim and Benton Maass, along with goaltender Clay Stevenson, have been recalled by Hershey ahead of the Atlantic Division Finals.

Kim, 27, returns to Hershey for the fourth time this season where he tallied two assists in two games with the Bears. This past offseason, the puck-moving defenseman signed an AHL contract with the Bears as well as having his rights traded to the Stingrays from the Maine Mariners in exchange for Nick Isaacson. Kim finished his first season in the Lowcountry with 40 points on nine goals and 31 assists in 53 games played. The blueliner tallied one assist in six games during the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Maass, 24, completed his rookie campaign by appearing in 55 games this season with the Stingrays, where he has recorded 11 points on four goals and seven assists. The native of Elk River, MN earned his first recall to Hershey on March 1st where he spent 24 days with the Bears, appearing in two games and recording his first AHL point against Rochester on March 18th with an assist. Maass suited up for five of the Stingrays six games during the postseason.

Stevenson, 24, finished the regular season with the Stingrays by appearing in 36 games and posting a record of 19-12-3-1, a 2.54 goals-against average, .916 save percentage, and three shutouts. The native of Drayton Valley, AB continued his phenomenal rookie season by earning five starts in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, recording a 2.11 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage while earning one shutout. The rookie was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for November 28-December 4. In three games with the Bears, Stevenson posted a perfect 3-0 record with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

