ECHL Transactions - May 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 5, 2023:

Allen:

Add Colby McAuley, F activated from reserve

Delete Jakov Novak, F placed on reserve

Delete Aidan Brown, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Jake Murray, D activated from reserve

Delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Register, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Hartford

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Riley McCourt, D activated from reserve

Delete Derek Daschke, D placed on reserve

