ECHL Transactions - May 5
May 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 5, 2023:
Allen:
Add Colby McAuley, F activated from reserve
Delete Jakov Novak, F placed on reserve
Delete Aidan Brown, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Jake Murray, D activated from reserve
Delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Register, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Hartford
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Riley McCourt, D activated from reserve
Delete Derek Daschke, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 5, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - May 5 - ECHL
- Trio of Stingrays Recalled to Hershey for Calder Cup Run - South Carolina Stingrays
- North Division Final Schedule Revised - Reading Royals
- Goaltender Parker Gahagen Returns from AHL Hartford - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Announces Adjustments to Growlers Home Schedule - Newfoundland Growlers
- Playoff Primer - Mountain Division Finals - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Day Preview: Round 2 Begins Tonight at Home - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.