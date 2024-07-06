Go-Ahead Bases-Loaded Walk Gives 'Gades 5-4 Victory as 'Clones Split Series with Hudson Valley

July 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Despite a three-hit night from 1B Kellum Clark, and two hit performance by 3B Mateo Gil - including a solo home run - the Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades, 5-4, on Saturday night to conclude a six-game set against the Yankees High-A affiliate. Hudson Valley scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk issued by RHP Henry Henry.

LHP Felipe De La Cruz and RHP Baron Stuart - each making their third start of the season against their opponent - traded zeroes through the first two frames. Hudson Valley got the scoring underway in the third. After De La Cruz walked a pair, 1B Omar Martinez lined a double to left field to score a pair.

Brooklyn fought back immediately. In the fourth, SS Wilfredo Lara continued his strong series, bringing in CF Nick Morabito on a sacrifice fly for the first run of the ballgame. That would be the only run of the game surrendered by Stuart, who lasted 6.0 innings and took a no decision.

Hudson Valley created some breathing room for itself in the sixth. De La Cruz began the frame allowing a double and picking up a strikeout before Gilbert Gomez turned things over to his bullpen. RHP Jake Stevenson came on in relief, and permitted a two run double off the barrel of 3B Brenny Escanio to give the 'Gades a 4-1 lead.

Brooklyn got one back in the seventh, courtesy of a solo shot from Gil, his fourth with High-A Brooklyn this season. That was the first batter of a busy top half of the seventh inning that saw the Cyclones pull even courtesy of an RBI single from Clark, and a wild pitch thrown by RHP Cole Ayers which tied the game at four runs apiece.

The Renegades reclaimed their lead in the home half of the seventh. Henry came on in relief, and proceeded to walk four batters in the frame, including an eventual bases-loaded free pass to C Antonio Gomez, which gave Hudson Valley a 5-4 lead.

Brooklyn could not muster any sort of offensive response the rest of the way, as the two teams split the six-game home-and-home set.

The 'Clones return to action on Tuesday in Wilmington, following two off-days on Sunday and Monday. Brooklyn opens up a six-game set against the Blue Rocks from Frawley Stadium in Delaware. Probable pitchers have yet to be announced by either squad.

