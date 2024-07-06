Hudson Valley Renegades to Retire Wade Davis' Number Tonight

Former Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Wade Davis

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will retire 2015 World Series champion Wade Davis' jersey number 33 in a special pregame ceremony on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park before the team's game against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Davis pitched for the Renegades during the 2005 season, going 7-4 with a 2.72 ERA in 15 games, striking out 97 batters in 86.0 innings. He reached the Major Leagues with Tampa Bay in 2009, and pitched for the Rays (09-12), Kansas City Royals (13-16, 21), Chicago Cubs (17) and Colorado Rockies (18-20).

One of the most-decorated players in Renegades history, Davis was a 2015 World Series Champion with Kansas City, a 3x MLB All-Star (15, 16, 17), finished in the Top-10 of the Cy Young Award voting twice, led the National League in saves in 2018, and was a clutch performer in the playoffs with a career 1.80 ERA in 30 playoff games with 8 saves including 9.0 innings in the World Series with a 0.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts.

Davis joins catcher Kevin Brown (No. 45) of the 1994 club as one of two Renegades players to have their numbers retired. The team has also retired No. 42 for Jackie Robinson and No. 94 for original mascots Rookie and Rene. The retired numbers will be displayed on the exterior of the WMCHealth Club Lounge in the left field corner of Heritage Financial Park.

Following his playing career, Davis has made his home in the Hudson Valley.

In addition to the jersey retirement ceremony, 1,000 fans will receive a Wade Davis Poster presented by LiUNA! Local 17, which Davis will be signing for fans. Following the game, the crowd will be treated to a postgame fireworks show.

For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

