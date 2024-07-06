The Grasshoppers Drop Last Game Of Its Series Against The Ironbirds, 11-10

July 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped the last game of its series against the Aberdeen IronBirds, 11-10 on Saturday, July 6. The IronBirds improved to 6-9 on the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 12-3. Greensboro outhit Aberdeen 13-11 while the Grasshoppers had two mishaps to the IronBirds 1.

Infielder Mitch Jebb led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-5 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Outfielder Hudson Head followed close behind as he went 3-5 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Termarr Johnson (2), Maikol Escotto (2), Nick Cimillo, P.J. Hilson, and Josiah Sightler.

Leading at the plate for the IronBirds was designated hitter Randy Florentino as he went 3-4 with one run scored. Hits for Aberdeen were also recorded by Enrique Bradfield Jr., Tavian Josenberger, Mac Horvath, Blake Hunt, Adam Retzbach, and Angel Tejada.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Scott Randal as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up four hits and one earned run on three innings of work. Yoldin De La Paz took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-2 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Aberdeen was righthanded pitcher Michael Forret as he tallied nine strikeouts and gave up seven hits, five earned runs, and one free base on 4.1 innings of work. Yaqui Rivera recorded the win for the IronBirds and improved to 5-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, July 9 against the Winston-Salem Dash at 6:30 pm for Two Dog Tuesday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.