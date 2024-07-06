Renegades Earn 5-4 Victory Over Cyclones

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades held on for a 5-4 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park, earning a series split in the finale.

Starter Baron Stuart was tremendous again versus the Cyclones, tossing six innings of one-run ball. The right-hander earned his fourth quality start of the season with the Renegades, and fifth overall. In two starts against Brooklyn this week, Stuart allowed just one run in 12.2 innings while inducing 16 groundball outs.

In the third the Renegades took the lead when Roc Riggio walked and stole second base. Jace Avina singled before a two-run double by Omar Martinez drove home both runners and put the Renegades in front 2-0. Martinez now has nine RBIs in his last nine games.

Nick Morabito singled and reached second on a balk in the fourth. He advanced to third on a fielder's choice, and came home on a Wilfredo Lara sacrifice fly to make it 2-1.

Martinez doubled again to lead off the sixth. A bloop double by Garrett Martin put runners at second and third, and Brenny Escanio followed with the third double of the inning, driving in Martinez and Martin to make it 4-1 Renegades.

In the seventh Brooklyn tied the game with three runs. Mateo Gil led off the frame with a solo home run. A Karell Paz single and Omar De Los Santos walk put runners at first and second. Kellum Clark then singled to score Paz and advance De Los Santos to second. De Los Santos moved to third on a Morabito groundout, and scored on a wild pitch by Cole Ayers with Nick Lorusso at the plate, tying the game at 4-4.

The Renegades regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Riggio led off the inning with a walk. With one out, Avina and Martinez earned walks to load the bases. A bases-loaded walk to Antonio Gomez, the third consecutive walk issued by Cyclones reliever Henry Henry, scored Riggio to make it 5-4 Hudson Valley.

Matt Keating and Hueston Morrill got the final six outs for Hudson Valley to secure a one-run win, allowing just one combined hit. Morrill earned his second save of the season.

After two days off, the Renegades will make their first trip to Jersey Shore this season for a six-game series with the BlueClaws. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.p. at ShoreTown Ballpark, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

