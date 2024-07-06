Claws Mash Four HRs, Hold on for 7-6 Saturday Win

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws hit four home runs including a three-run blast by Emaarion Boyd in the first inning and held off Wilmington 7-6 on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The win gave the BlueClaws two of three in the short series with the Blue Rocks and put the BlueClaws at 6-9/44-37 on the season.

Jersey Shore jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. A Felix Reyes SAC fly preceded a three-run home run by Emaarion Boyd. It was Boyd's second home run of the season and put the BlueClaws up 4-0.

After Wilmington cut the lead to 4-2, Hendry Mendez hit his first BlueClaws home run in the bottom of the third. Wilmington got a run back off Sam Aldegheri on an RBI double from Jonathon Thomas in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 5-3.

The BlueClaws added two more runs in the fifth on home runs by Justin Crawford, his sixth of the year, and Leandro Pineda, his eighth of the season.

Aldegheri came out after five innings, allowing two runs with seven strikeouts and no walks. Eiberson Castellano gave up three runs in 2.2 innings of relief but Andrew Walling got the last four outs for the save, his fifth of the season.

Mendez and Boyd each had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws are off on Sunday and Monday. They open a series with Hudson Valley (Yankees) on Tuesday night.

