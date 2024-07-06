Taylor Smokes First Inning Homer, Hot Rods Win Finale 12-2

July 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brayden Taylor launched the first of five home runs to help the Bowling Green Hot Rods (10-4, 46-34) defeat the Rome Emperors (5-10, 41-38) 12-2 on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green scored in the bottom of the first against Rome starter Beau Philip. Xavier Isaac walked and scored on a Taylor two-run blast to right, putting the Hot Rods ahead 2-0. Cooper Kinney reached first on a fielder's choice and Colton Ledbetter smacked a two-run home run to right, extending the lead, 4-0.

Rome responded in the top of the fourth facing Hot Rods starter Roel Garcia. Ethan Workinger and Adam Zebrowski singled, putting runners at second and first. E.J. Exposito singled, scoring Workinger from second to cut the lead, 4-1.

The Hot Rods added insurance in the bottom of the third facing Emperors reliever Rob Griswold. Ledbetter led off with a triple and was plated on a Cermak two-run homer to left. Tatem Levins rocketed a solo home run, pushing the Bowling Green lead, 7-1.

The Emperors scratched across a run in the top of the sixth, still facing Garcia. Stephen Paolini doubled to right and was plated on a base hit from Bryson Worrell to make it 7-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Bowling Green added two more runs against Rome reliever William Silva. Levins was hit by a pitch and Brock Jones hammered a two-run blast, increasing the lead, 9-2.

The Hot Rods blew the game open in the bottom of the seventh with Silva still on the bump. Tre' Morgan singled and scored on a Kinney double. Jones logged a base hit to score Kinney from second and make it 11-2 Hot Rods.

Bowling Green scored the final run in the bottom of the eighth leading to a 12-2 win.

Garcia (6-4) earned the victory after spinning 6.0 innings, surrendering two runs on nine hits and striking out three. Philip (0-1) received the loss after 1.0 inning, allowing four runs on three hits, one walk, and one strikeout.

Bowling Green takes the day off on Sunday and Monday before returning to Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday to face the Hickory Crawdads for a six-game series with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm CT.

