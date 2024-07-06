Goosenberg Walks-off Hickory, Dash Win 6-4

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - After trailing following a four-spot by the Hickory Crawdads in the third, the Winston-Salem Dash rallied to walk-off the Crawdads, 6-4, on Saturday night at Truist Stadium in front of 3,578 fans.

Winston-Salem (37-44) struck first in the top of the first inning after Eddie Park reached on an error and later scored on a wild pitch, giving the Dash an early 1-0 lead.

Dash starter Davis Martin worked quickly through the first two frames, but in the third, Hickory (36-45) found life. After a leadoff walk, Cameron Cauley hit a two-run homer over the wall in left-center, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead. The Crawdads added two more runs in the frame and led 4-1 heading to the bottom of the third.

After the Dash went to the bullpen, the Hickory bats went silent again, and the Dash started to cut into the deficit. Bryce Willits cut the Crawdads lead in half in the fourth with a sacrifice fly, and Calvin Harris made it a one-run game in the sixth on a fielder's choice.

Trailing 4-3, the Dash bullpen continued to dominate, and in the eighth, Winston-Salem found the tying run. Wes Kath tripled to open the bottom of the frame and scored on a groundout, tying the game at four heading to the ninth.

Max Roberts continued to shine in relief after coming on in the eighth, and posted a scoreless ninth inning, giving the Dash a chance to walk-it-off.

In the bottom of the ninth, Park led off the frame with a single against Josh Mollerus putting the winning run on base. With one out, Shawn Goosenberg stepped to the plate and blasted a two-run homer to left-center sending the Dash home winners, 6-4.

With the win, the Dash and Crawdads split the six-game series and the season series, 6-6. Winston-Salem returns to action on Tuesday evening on the road seeing the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. from First National Bank Field.

