Genord's Big Night Leads to BKLYN Win

July 3, 2019





WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Joe Genord doubled, homered and drove in five as the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 7-4 Tuesday night to even the three-game series at Dutchess Stadium.

W: Acosta (1-0)

L: Trageton (2-2)

S: Goggin (2)

BIG MOMENTS

With the game tied 1-1 in the sixth, Joe Genord demolished a three-run home run to push the lead to 4-1. His eighth-inning double made it 7-3.

Jacson McGowan's two-RBI double in the sixth cut the Renegades deficit to 4-3.

Daison Acosta tossed five innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits and a walk. He struck out six for his first Brooklyn victory.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Joe Genord: 2-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBI

Daison Acosta: W, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 6 K

Jake Mangum: 2-5, RBI, R

Branden Fryman: 2-4, R, SB

NEWS & NOTES

Brooklyn snapped a two-game losing streak with their second come-from-behind victory of the season.

The Cyclones stole a season-high three bases.

Josh Walker made his first rehab appearance (St. Lucie) with Brooklyn, allowing three runs on five hits.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Hudson Valley Renegades Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.

Dutchess Stadium-Wappingers Falls, NY

Probables: RHP Matt Cleveland (0-1, 5.11 ERA) vs. RHP Evan McKendry (first start)

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen.

