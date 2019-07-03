Genord's Big Night Leads to BKLYN Win
July 3, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Joe Genord doubled, homered and drove in five as the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 7-4 Tuesday night to even the three-game series at Dutchess Stadium.
W: Acosta (1-0)
L: Trageton (2-2)
S: Goggin (2)
BIG MOMENTS
With the game tied 1-1 in the sixth, Joe Genord demolished a three-run home run to push the lead to 4-1. His eighth-inning double made it 7-3.
Jacson McGowan's two-RBI double in the sixth cut the Renegades deficit to 4-3.
Daison Acosta tossed five innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits and a walk. He struck out six for his first Brooklyn victory.
KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS
Joe Genord: 2-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBI
Daison Acosta: W, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 6 K
Jake Mangum: 2-5, RBI, R
Branden Fryman: 2-4, R, SB
NEWS & NOTES
Brooklyn snapped a two-game losing streak with their second come-from-behind victory of the season.
The Cyclones stole a season-high three bases.
Josh Walker made his first rehab appearance (St. Lucie) with Brooklyn, allowing three runs on five hits.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones at Hudson Valley Renegades Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
Dutchess Stadium-Wappingers Falls, NY
Probables: RHP Matt Cleveland (0-1, 5.11 ERA) vs. RHP Evan McKendry (first start)
Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen.
