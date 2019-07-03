Days of Our Lives Star Drake Hogestyn "John Black" to Appear at Scrappers Game on August 17

July 3, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





NILES, OH - Drake Hogestyn, known for his role as John Black on Days of our Lives, is making an appearance at Eastwood Field for the Scrappers game on Saturday, August 17th, presented by National Fire & Water Repair and 21 WFMJ. Hogestyn will be on hand to throw out the first pitch and sign autographs for fans during the game.

A VIP meet and greet package is available prior to the game for just $25. This special meet and greet includes an autographed picture, upper box seat game ticket, food voucher and pre-game opportunity to meet Drake Hogestyn. Tickets for the VIP meet and greet are limited and are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or by calling 330-505-0000.

For a full promotional schedule, tickets, group outings or the team store visit www.mvscrappers.com or call the front office at (330) 505-0000.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.