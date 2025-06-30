The Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field July 4-6 & July 8-10

June 30, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Friday, July 4 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

Fourth of July Fireworks following the game presented by Flynn's Tire & Auto Service, Fairfield Inn Warren Niles, 21 WFMJ & WBCB.

Saturday, July 5 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 PM

It's Valley Health Services Resource Day presented by Axess Family Services. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, July 6 vs. Frederick Keys @ 2:05 PM

It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Second Harvest Food Bank and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Youth League Day presented by Eastwood Mall Complex - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. Kids can also stick around after the game for kids run the bases.

Tuesday, July 8 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 PM

The Scrappers become the Mahoning Valley Cookie Tables for one night only presented by Trumbull County Tourism and 21 WFMJ. The Cookie Tables will be wearing specialty jerseys and hats with jersey proceeds to Goodwill Industries. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the game and on livesource.com. There will be a Wedding Expo with cookie samples and displays from wedding vendors. BRIDES TO BE get in FREE! It's Hometown Heroes Night presented by the Eastwood Mall and 33 WYTV. First Responders and Healthcare Workers present your ID for two FREE Upper Box Seat tickets to the game. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game. It's Senior Discount Tuesday. Seniors (55+) will receive $5 Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Donation Day - bring a donation item and receive a free GA ticket to the game!

Wednesday, July 9 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 11:05 AM

It's a Scrappers DAY GAME! Baby Shark will make an appearance at the game presented by the Eastwood Mall. Kids can also visit with the face painter and balloon artist. Seniors visit with 30+ Senior Fair vendors presented by Warren Nursing & Rehabilitation. Enjoy basket raffles and baseball bingo. It's Military Appreciation Day presented by the Ohio Lottery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Thursday, July 10 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 PM

It's BUCK NIGHT presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y103. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long.

The Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.