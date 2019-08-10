Gary Makes Trio of Roster Moves, Highlighted by Griffin Resigning

ST. PAUL, MINN. - The RailCats announced three roster moves prior to Friday's 9-7 loss to the St. Paul Saints. Gary re-signed right-handed pitcher David Griffin, who came in to pitch the eighth inning and allowed three runs, placed reliever Andrew Cartier on irrevocable waivers and moved infielder Will Savage from the Disabled List to the Inactive List.

Griffin signed his first American Association contract with Gary on May 29 and went 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in six relief outings. In 14 innings pitched, the right-hander allowed five runs on 11 hits and nine walks while striking out 12 batters. The Curry College graduate didn't allow a run in his first five appearances, covering 7.1 innings. He made his professional baseball debut on May 29, the same say he signed, against Winnipeg and retired all six batters he faced.

The Hanover, Mass., native signed his first professional baseball contract with the Lake Erie Crushers of the Frontier League on March 25 of this year. He reported for spring training on April 24 but was released by the team on May 4 before getting a chance to make his professional baseball debut.

Griffin played collegiately the past four years at Curry College in Milton, Mass. He went 19-15 in 46 appearances (33 starts) in his time with the Colonels and finished his college career with an impressive 2.08 ERA. Of his 33 starts, 18 of them were complete games (54.54%); which propelled Griffin to becoming a First Team All-Conference player in each of his last three seasons.

Prior to signing with Gary, Cartier pitched for the Vallejo Admirals of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs (PACA). In three relief appearances with the Admirals, Cartier went 0-1 with a 3.37 ERA. In 2.2 innings pitched, the right-hander allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six.

A native of Estell Manor, N.J., Cartier began his professional baseball career in 2019 with the High Desert Yardbirds of the PECOS League. In 19 relief appearances, he went 1-1 with one save and a 2.28 ERA. In 19.2 innings pitched, Cartier allowed five runs on 14 hits and nine walks while striking out 40.

Before beginning his pro career in the summer, Cartier pitched collegiately at Rowan University from 2016-2019. In 45 career appearances (19 relief appearances), he went 9-6 with eight saves and a 2.66 ERA. In 138.2 innings pitched, the right-hander allowed just 41 earned runs on 127 hits and 42 walks while striking out 147.

In Savage's second season with the ballclub he has appeared in 37 games and is hitting .236 with five RBI, 25 runs scored, 16 walks and five stolen bases. Last week he was placed on the DL for the third time this season, each time dealing with concussion-like symptoms.

Gary resumes their three-game series in Minnesota against St. Paul at CHS Field on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. Seth Hougesen (2-2, 6.21) gets the start for the RailCats and the Saints have yet to announce their staring pitcher.

The RailCats return home on Monday for the start of a six-game homestand. Monday's game vs. the Texas AirHogs is at 7:10 p.m. and is another Metro Monday and Meaty Monday. Hamburgers cost just $2 and complimentary tickets to any remaining Monday game are available at participating Northwest Indiana Metro by T-Mobile locations.

Ticket packages for the 2019 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com or by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

