American Association Game Recaps

August 10, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





St. Paul 3, Gary SouthShore 2 - Box Score

St. Paul scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on single by 2B Josh Allen as the Saints notched a 3-2 victory over Gary SouthShore. With the win, St. Paul stays three back of Fargo-Moorhead in the North Division standings.

Allen had a 2-for-4 night with an RBI while LF Blake Schmit collected a double in two at-bats and plated a pair of runs. Leadoff hitter CF Dan Motl also chipped in a three-hit game with two RBIs.

St. Paul scored a single run in the third to take a 1-0 lead. Both teams would trade runs in the fifth before the RailCats added one in the sixth to tie the contest at 2-2. The game stayed that way until the eighth when the Saints picked up the eventual game winning run and earned a very important win.

St. Paul pitcher Karch Kowalczyk threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and took home his second win of the 2019 season. The 28-year-old walked one and fanned two in the six batters he faced.

For Gary SouthShore, RF Colin Willis had a 2-for-3 night with a run scored.

Cleburne 10, Sioux City 1 - Box Score

Cleburne took control of this contest early as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead after a ½ inning of play and cruised to a 10-1 victory over Sioux City. With the win, the Railroaders increased their lead to three games over the Explorers in the South Division.

There were 14 hits collected by Cleburne with nine batters in their lineup picking-up at least one. Railroaders CF Zach Nehrir led the way at the plate going 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Cleburne 1B Grant Buck had two hits in five at-bats along with a run and two RBIs while RF Angel Reyes and LF Nick Rotola each had two hits, a run and an RBI.

Railroaders starting pitcher Stephen Johnson tossed seven sharp innings and earned the victory. The righty gave up an earned run on two hits and fanned three batters. Johnson has now won four consecutive starts and is 7-1 on the season.

Lincoln 5, Sioux Falls 4 - Box Score

Lincoln rolled out to a 3-0 lead after three innings of action and would go on from there to defeat Sioux Falls by the score of 5-4.

The Saltdogs collected 11 hits on the night with four batters having multi-hit games. Lincoln C Daniel Herrera went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI while LF Cody Regis had a double in three at-bats and drove in two runs. Center fielder Forrestt Allday and 1B Tyler Moore also chipped in a pair of hits and a run for the Saltdogs.

Lincoln starter Jake Hohensee allowed two earned runs over five innings of work and notched his fourth win of the season. Hohensee gave up a pair of walks and four hits to go along with two punchouts.

For Sioux Falls in the loss, 1B Mitch Glasser had a 1-for-3 night with two walks and a run batted in.

Winnipeg 13, Milwaukee 9 - Box Score

Winnipeg tallied five runs in the second inning to jump ahead 6-1 and they would go on from there to outlast Milwaukee, 13-9.

The Goldeyes had 17 hits in the contest with eight batters collecting at least one. Winnipeg CF Reggie Abercrombie had a tremendous night at the plate going 4-for-6 with two home runs, four runs scored and three RBIs. Goldeyes LF Jonathan Moroney launched a home run in three at-bats along with three walks and two RBIs while RF Willy Garcia scored two runs and drove in two in a 2-for-5 night.

Winnipeg pitcher Brandon Bingel threw 2/3 of an inning of relief and grabbed the victory. The 24-year-old walked one and struck out one in the three batters he faced. Bingel evened his mark up at 2-2 on the season with the win.

Catcher Manuel Boscan had a 3-for-4 night with a run scored and three RBIs in the loss for the Milkmen.

Kansas City 6, Texas 5 - Box Score

Kansas City DH Chris Colabello scored the go-ahead run on a pass ball in the fifth inning as the T-Bones edged past Texas, 6-5. With the victory, Kansas City has now won four straight.

Colabello had a solid night at the plate as he went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. T-Bones LF Casey Gillaspie had a double in four at-bats along with two RBIs while leadoff hitter Dylan Tice and 3B Mason Davis each collected a hit and scored a run.

Kansas City pitcher Robert Calvano hurled two scoreless innings of relief and earned the win. The righty gave up three hits and struck out three in his 33-pitch outing. Calvano is now 3-2 on the year.

For the AirHogs in the losing effort, 1B Chen Junpeng had a 2-for-4 outing with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Chicago 2 - Box Score

Fargo-Moorhead tallied all six of their runs in the sixth inning to grab a 6-2 lead and would go on from there to beat Chicago by the same score.

The Redhawks had 10 hits in the contest and was led by CF Devan Ahart who went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Fargo-Moorhead 3B Leobaldo Pina had a two-hit game along with a run and two RBIs while DH Chris Jacobs added a double in four at-bats and scored a run. Left fielder Brennan Metzger also helped the RedHawks offense by contributing three hits.

Fargo-Moorhead starting pitcher Tyler Pike tossed eight terrific innings and earned his seventh win of the year. Pike (7-2) allowed two earned runs on four hits and struck out 10 batters.

Center fielder David Olmedo-Barrera had a 1-for-4 game and plated a run for the Dogs.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.