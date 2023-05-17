Garrison Bryant Hurls Quality Start in Loss

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (2-3) were unable to back Garrison's Bryant first start with the club as they fell 2-1 to the Sussex County Miners (4-1) on Wednesday at Skylands Stadium. The ValleyCats were limited to one run for the second straight night, but had runners in scoring position in seven different innings, which included having the bases loaded with one out in the fourth.

Bryant, a minor league veteran who played seven seasons in the New York Mets organization, twirled six shutout innings, yielding five hits, walking one in a no decision, and striking out seven in a no-decision effort.

Tri-City plated its lone run in the second. Zach Biermann and Josh Broughton hit back-to-back one-out singles off Mark Moclair. Pavin Parks was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jaxon Hallmark reached on a fielder's choice to bring in Biermann, and provide Tri-City with a 1-0 lead.

Moclair received a no decision. He tossed 3.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking five, and striking out four.

Greg Veliz (0-1) issued two free passes in the seventh to Elvis Lopez and Willie Escala. The runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch before Edwin Mateo plated his teammates with a go-ahead two-run single to pull the Miners ahead, 2-1. Veliz gave up two runs in two innings of work, allowing two hits, walking two, and striking out two.

Jose Ledesma Jr. (2-0) hurled 3.2 shutout innings, yielding one hit and two walks, while striking out three. Robbie Hitt picked up his second save with a scoreless ninth, giving up no hits, walking one, and striking out two.

Tri-City collected three steals, one each from Juan Montes, Broughton, and Parks. The ValleyCats walked a season-high nine times.

Tri-City looks to win the series finale of their three-game road trip tomorrow at Sussex County. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

