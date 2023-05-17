Boulders Comeback Falls Short In 10-9 Loss To Jackals

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders lost a heartbreaking opening series finale to the visiting New Jersey Jackals, 10-9, Saturday night at Clover Stadium. Alfredo Marte delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to give New Jersey (1-2) the lead and what would turn out to be its first win of the season. The Boulders (2-1) fell into an early eight-run hole but used a six-run fifth inning to climb back in the game. New York tied the game in the bottom of the seventh but fell just short of the comeback win and completing the season-opening sweep. Joe DeLuca homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs for the Boulders. Leadoff hitter Thomas Walraven added two RBIs for New York. Patrick Kivlehan, Tucker Nathans and Chris Kwitzer also drove in runs in the loss. DeLuca, David Vinsky and Giovanni Garbella each had a pair of hits for the Boulders. James Nelson provided most of the offensive damage for New Jersey, going 4 for 5 with two RBIs, two runs, and his second home run in as many days. Josh Rehwaldt also homered for New Jersey. Rusber Estrada, Alex Toral, and Marte each drove in one run in the win. The Boulders will be back in action Tuesday, when they hit the road for the first of a three-game stand against the Washington Wild Things. For information on tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com. -30

