Crushers Blank Greys

AVON, Ohio - One day after allowing 11 runs on 11 hits, the Lake Erie Crusher pitching staff was on point, as Matt Mulhearn, Trevor Kuncl, JD Hammer and Sam Curtis combined to toss a two hit shutout in Lake Erie's 2-0 win over the Empire State Greys at Mercy Health Stadium.

The shutout victory for the Crushers (3-2) was their second in their last three games, while the loss for the Greys (2-3) marked their first shutout loss of the season.

Matt Mulhearn (1-0) set the tone early for Lake Erie, as he struck out the side in the top of the first inning on his way to a terrific start. He tossed six scoreless innings and allowed just a pair of hits while fanning five batters along the way.

The Crushers plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Santiago Chirino belted a one out base hit to center and came around to score on Vince Byrd's two out RBI single to right.

Lake Erie had plenty of other chances to score, as they left the bases loaded in the first and did so again in the second on a day where they stranded 11 base runners. They plated the final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Sean Cheely started the inning with a single before stealing second base. A walk was issued to Kenen Irizarry before Cheely stole third, and Chirino grounded into a 6-4-3 double play which allowed Cheely to score.

After Mulhearn exited, the Lake Erie bullpen dominated the final three innings of the game. Trevor Kuncl, JD Hammer and Sam Curtis (1) all threw perfect innings in relief to maintain the Crusher lead. Curtis picked up the save after tossing a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Every Crusher batter reached safely at least once in the contest. Brendon Dadson reached three times on a double and a pair of walks. Chirino's single in the first inning extended his hitting streak to five games.

The Crushers will finish their series with the Empire State Greys at Mercy Health Stadium on Thursday morning. Lefty Kyle Seebach (0-0, 0.00) will get the start for the Crushers and the Greys will counter with right-hander Ryan Sandberg (0-1, 12.00). The first pitch is scheduled for 11:05 AM.

