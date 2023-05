Boulders Drop Series Opener to Wild Things, 6-2

The New York Boulders suffered a 6-2 loss in their series opener against the Washington Wild Things on Tuesday. It was the Boulders' first road game of the season. New York (2-2) fell into a six-run hole as late as the seventh inning. Tucker Nathans hit a tworun home run in the top of the eighth, to drive in the only runs of the game for the Boulders. Six different batters hit safely for New York in the loss. Greg Loukinen earned the win for Washington (3-1) after allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Andrew Mitchell also provided solid relief for the Wild Things, striking out three of the four batters he faced. On the offensive end, Melvin Novoa went 2 for 4 with three RBI and Anthony Brocato homered and drove in two runs. Ryan Munoz took the loss for New York despite a respectable outing that included three earned runs and seven strikeouts over six innings. The Boulders' series will continue Wednesday, where they will look to get back over the .500 mark. For information on tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com. -30

