Boulders Bash Four Homers In 10-3 Rout Of Jackals

May 17, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders bashed four home runs to trounce the visiting New Jersey Jackals, 10-3, Friday night at Clover Stadium. Former MLB player Patrick Kivlehan homered for the second straight night, with teammates Thomas Walraven, Tucker Nathans and Joe DeLuca also going yard in the victory. DeLuca started the Boulders' scoring with a two-run homer in the second inning, then walked with the bases loaded in the fifth inning to finish with three RBI. Nathans went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and a walk for New York (2-0), which scored in double figures for the second straight game. Kivlehan and Giovanni Garbella each drove in a pair of runs for the Boulders. David Vinsky added one run and one RBI in the win. Dawson Lane earned the win for New York, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. The Boulders bullpen combined to toss 4 2/3 scoreless innings to secure the win. Alex Toral homered for the second straight game for the Jackals (0-2). James Nelson also homered for New Jersey. The Boulders will look to complete the season-opening sweep Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. For information on tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.