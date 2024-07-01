Garcia Shines in Double-A Debut But Travs Fall in 10
July 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - In a game that was scoreless going to extra innings, the Arkansas Travelers dropped a 2-0 decision to the Frisco RoughRiders in 10 innings. Travs starter Brandyn Garcia, making his Double-A debut, delivered five no hit, shutout innings issuing only two walks and striking out eight. He was matched by RoughRiders starter Josh Stephan who struck out seven over five scoreless innings. Frisco had the game's only hit with a runner in scoring position, a double by Josh Hatcher leading off the 10th inning that scored the automatic runner. Arkansas went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
Moments That Mattered
* Ben Williamson opened the bottom of the first with a double but the next three Travelers hitters struck out.
* Hatcher opened the 10th with a double to put Frisco on top. He then stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly.
Notable Travs Performances
* LHP Brandyn Garcia: 5 IP, 2 BB, 8 K
* RHP Luis Curvelo: 2 IP, 2 H, K
News and Notes
* Both teams struck out double digits, 10 by Arkansas and 17 by Frisco.
* The Travs are now 5-3 in extra inning games this season.
Up Next
The series continues on Tuesday night with LHP Danny Wirchansky (4-3, 3.05) starting against RHP Ryan Garcia (5-4, 4.37). It is a Free Splash Pad Night at DSP and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
