Amarillo Unable to Keep Pace with RockHounds

July 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - Within striking distance entering the sixth inning, Amarillo could not match Midland's late-inning bevy of runs as the RockHounds took the series opener 14-4 on Monday night at HODGETOWN.

Midland used a couple of runs in the first inning off Spencer Giesting to take an early 2-0 lead. Amarillo looked poised to get out of the inning unscathed after Kristian Robinson made a diving play in right field before doubling off the runner at first. However, a two-out walk was followed by a two-run home run off the bat of Daniel Susac - the first of two homers for the RockHounds' cleanup batter. Midland extended their lead by way of a two-out solo shot in the third.

Amarillo's offense got going in the home half of the third. Two straight singles started the inning before Jesus Valdez laid down a sac bunt to move both into scoring position for the top of the Amarillo order. Jancarlos Cintron brought home Amarillo's first run with a productive ground out. The game would remain 3-1 in favor of Midland entering into the sixth as Giesting settled into a groove after the third. The southpaw worked around leadoff singles in both the fourth and fifth innings without allowing a run.

The RockHounds used back-to-back five-run innings in the sixth and seventh innings to create their separation. Two home runs in a three-batter span spelled the end of the night for Giesting as he turned the ball over to Taylor Rashi with one out in the sixth. Midland's third homer of the inning pushed their lead out to 8-1. Four straight one-out singles by Amarillo in the bottom of the inning brought home their second run. An inning-ending double play with the bases loaded sent Rashi right back to the mound. Three two-out singles in a row preceded Jeremy Eierman's three-run home run to make it 13-2. Amarillo used three hits in the bottom of the seventh to push across their final two runs of the night. Valdez started it with a double and was scored by Cintron's second RBI of the night. Tim Tawa picked up where he left off in Tulsa by hitting his sixth double in his last seven games to score Cintron from first.

A double, groundout, and sac fly manufactured Midland's 14th and final run of the night off Emailin Montilla in his first appearance in a game since June 11th. The left-hander pitched around a leadoff single in the top of the ninth to retire the next three batters he faced to wrap up his second inning of work.

Amarillo and Midland will continue the split-venue six-game series at HODGETOWN on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

A DOUBLE MACHINE: Tim Tawa ended last week in Tulsa tied for the most doubles by any Double-A player, hitting five in six games against the Drillers. Tawa carried over his hot bat with another double and multi-hit performance to start the series against Midland. Over his last seven games, Tawa is hitting .393 (11-for-28) with six doubles, three RBI, a walk, and eight runs scored. Monday night marked his 20th multi-hit effort in 69 games played. He had one of just two XBH for Amarillo who ended the game with 10 hits. Jesus Valdez collected the second double for Amarillo on Monday night to give him his second double of the year in 39 games.

MULTI-MELENDEZ: Ivan Melendez had the other multi-hit night for Amarillo to begin the series against Midland. The D-backs' no. 8-rated prospect ended 2-for-4 with a couple of singles. Over his last 15 games, Melendez is hitting .321 (18-for-54) with six homers and two doubles. Monday night was his 18th multi-hit game, breaking a three-way tie for the second most by an Amarillo player this season.

A CASE OF THE MONDAYS: Amarillo dropped their only Monday game of the season. Since 2019, Amarillo is 8-12 all-time on Mondays and an even 2-2 since the series moved to six games - generally starting on Tuesdays - ahead of the 2021 season. The 19 hits and six home runs allowed by Amarillo to start the series are both single-game highs in 2024. Midland owned the previous single-game hit record against Amarillo this season with 18 back on April 14th at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The six home runs hit by the RockHounds were the most Amarillo has allowed since Frisco tagged Amarillo for eight on September 2, 2022. It was the 11th time in franchise history that Amarillo had given up 6+ home runs in a game. Frisco has contributed to five of those while Tulsa has three. Springfield, Corpus Christi, and now Midland have combined for the other three.

