Wichita Rides Multi-Run Innings to Series Opening Blowout over Tulsa

July 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge popped up in July and won 12-5 in the split series opener at Riverfront Stadium over the Tulsa Drillers. Wichita scored multiple runs in four different innings, including a six-run eighth that provided more than enough distance for the victory.

Jeferson Morales rocketed a double just out of reach of Jose Ramos near the center field wall to score Jake Rucker all the way from first in the bottom of the first. Morales would later score on a balk call in the following at-bat. Yeiner Fernandez responded for the Drillers in the next frame on a sacrifice fly to right field, cutting the lead in half to 2-1 Wind Surge.

Although Rucker and Aaron Sabato would string together a single and a double out of the infield in the bottom of the third, Carson McCusker brought both of them home on a ground-rule double that bounced over the wall in deep center to give Wichita a 4-1 advantage on his eighth and ninth RBIs across the seventh game of the current homestand, which takes the lead of the longest such stretch in team history.

Ben Ross and Luke Keaschall would combine to plate two more in the home half of the sixth on an error and a knock, neither of which left the infield. Six more runs for the Wind Surge came across in the bottom of the eighth on three hits, an error, and a groundout, combining to increase the lead up to 11. While Tulsa tallied four runs when down to their final outs in the ninth, the relief came too little too late as Miguel Rodriguez snagged a comebacker to secure the victory in the series opener.

Aaron Rozek is back with a positive record at 4-3 after the win. He threw for five innings and gave up an earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 95 pitches.

