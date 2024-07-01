Fourth of July Weekend Opens Drillers Home Stand

July 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers will be home for the holiday and for an extended run afterwards. The Drillers will begin a stretch of nine consecutive home games at ONEOK Field on Thursday, July 4. A three-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) will run through the July 4 weekend, with games also on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6. Large Independence Weekend Fireworks Shows will follow each game.

After two days off on July 7-8, the Drillers will host the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) for a six-game series that will run from July 9-14.

The first eight games of the extended home stand will all begin at 7:00 p.m. The final game with the Hooks, on Sunday, July 14, will start at 1:00 p.m.

The three July 4th Weekend Fireworks Shows (July 4-6) will open the home stand, but other great promotions will follow for the final six dates.

Other highlights will include $2 Tuesday on July 9 with fans able to purchase Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $2 each (plus the $1 Oklahoma ticket fee). Selected concession items, including hot dogs, will also be on sale for only $2 each.

Wednesday, July 10 will be a Bark in the Park, with fans able to bring their dogs to the game. White Claws cans will be on sale for only $3 each.

July 11 will be another Triple Play Thursday with $3 Bud and Bud Lights and $4 Michelob Ultras. Soft drinks will be on sale for $3 each, and Celsius energy drinks for $4 each. The first 1,000 fans, ages 21 and over, will receive TulsaSound Pint Glasses.

Thursday also marks the first of four straight games in which the Drillers will play as the TulsaSound with the players outfitted in a newly-designed 2024 edition of the TulsaSound jerseys.

Friday Night Fireworks will headline the game on July 12.

The next night, July 13, will be Grand Slam Saturday with the first 1,500 fans of all ages receiving TulsaSound replica jerseys.

The series will conclude with FUNday Sunday on July 14. The first 500 fans will receive the 2024 edition of the Drillers Team Poster. In addition, all kids can eat for free, and can run the ONEOK Field bases after the game.

A complete list of promotions for the home stand is below.

Individual tickets for all nine games in the home stand are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

July 4-6 vs. Wichita Wind Surge

July 9-14 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Thursday, July 4 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS

It's the first of three consecutive nights of Fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July Weekend, presented by River Spirit Casino Resort, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and AM 1430 The Buzz! The Independence Day festivities begin with a Happy Half-Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. where fans can enjoy $4.59 domestic beers at the main concession stands and at the Busch Scoreboard Bar. Plus, High Noon cans will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars. The Drillers will also be wearing special Stars & Stripes jerseys and caps for the entire weekend to celebrate the holiday.

COORS LIGHT COLD ZONE

Fans can purchase individual tickets to the Coors Light Refinery Deck and receive a two-hour, all-you-can-eat buffet with hamburgers, hot dogs, brats and more. All while enjoying the game from one of the best spots in Tulsa! Tickets are limited, so click HERE to purchase your Cold Zone ticket.

Friday, July 5 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's night two of our Independence Fireworks Extravaganzas, presented by Jim Glover Chevrolet, News On 6 and 98.5 The Bull. The night begins with a Happy Half-Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. where fans can enjoy $4.59 domestic beers at the main concession stands and at the Busch Scoreboard Bar. Plus, High Noon cans will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars. The night will conclude with a HUGE Fireworks Show that will light up the downtown Tulsa sky!

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

We once again want to thank our current and former military members. The Drillers are offering two FREE, Field Reserved tickets, based on availability, and free parking at OSU-Tulsa to each person who shows their Military ID to the parking lot attendants and at the ONEOK Field Box Office, courtesy of Jim Glover Chevrolet.

Saturday, July 6 First Pitch at 7:00 PM / Gates Open 6:00 PM

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS

We conclude our Independence Weekend of Fireworks Extravaganzas with another huge holiday Fireworks Show presented by Delta Dental of Oklahoma, NewsChannel 8 and K95.5!

Tuesday, July 9 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

The extended home stand continues with another $2 Tuesday! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between 6-8 p.m. in the main concession stands. $2 Tuesday is made possible by 2 News Oklahoma, TulsaRecycles.com and 106.1 The Twister.

Wednesday, July 10 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

This Wednesday is another Bark in the Park & $3 White Claws night presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Tulsa World First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate. In addition, fans and their furry friends are invited to run the bases after the game!

TulsaSound Weekend presented by Busch Light

Thursday, July 11 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 TRIPLE PLAY THURSDAY

One of the biggest weekends of the season returns as the TulsaSound is back at ONEOK Field! The Drillers will pay homage to the iconic musical style that originated in Tulsa from the likes of Leon Russell, J.J. Cale, Roger Tillison and Elvin Bishop. The Drillers will be wearing special TulsaSound jerseys and hats to celebrate the weekend! Thursday is also FOX23 Triple Play Thursday presented by Busch Light, 97.5 KMOD and AM 1430 The Buzz! Fans can enjoy selected, 16-ounce domestic draft beers for $3 each, $4 selected 12-ounce craft beers and $3 souvenir cup sodas. This night will feature $3 servings of Bud and Bud Light and $4 Michelob Ultras and Celsius energy drinks. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field next to the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands.

TULSASOUND BLONDE ALE

The limited-edition TulsaSound Blonde Ale from Marshall Brewing will be available for purchase during all four games that the Drillers play as the TulsaSound at the Marshall Brewing Cart located behind Section 106.

TULSASOUND PINT GLASS GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans, ages 21 and over, to enter through Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a TulsaSound Pint Glass courtesy of Busch Light.

Friday, July 12 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's Friday and we are kicking off the weekend with a huge Fireworks Show! This Friday Night Fireworks Show is made possible by the News On 6 and 92.9 The River.

ANN BELL APPEARANCE

Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer and the Queen of the Tulsa Sound, Ann Bell, will be at ONEOK Field to sing the National Anthem, perform between innings and before the Fireworks Show!

Saturday, July 13 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY / TULSASOUND JERSEY GIVEAWAY

We continue our TulsaSound Weekend with a TulsaSound jersey giveaway, presented by 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, NewsChannel 8 and 103.3 The Eagle. The first 1,500 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a replica TulsaSound jersey. The jerseys will be available in sizes adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

MIKE COOLBAUGH NIGHT

The Drillers will pay tribute to their former player and coach, Mike Coolbaugh, on the anniversary of his death. Mike was tragically killed on July 22, 2007 when he was struck by a batted ball while coaching first base. The Drillers team will wear special wristbands and a tribute will be played on the video board.

Sunday, July 14 First Pitch at 1:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 11:45 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FUNDAY SUNDAY

We conclude TulsaSound Weekend with another FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, a drink, fruit and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE and run the bases after the game, courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sundays are made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

TEAM POSTER GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a 2024 Tulsa Drillers team poster.

KIDS ON FIELD CATCH

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids can play catch in the outfield from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

