Riders Score Two in the Tenth, Win Pitcher's Duel 2-0 over Arkansas

July 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Arkansas Travelers 2-0 on Monday evening from Dickey-Stephens Park.

Frisco (5-2, 49-27) and Arkansas (4-3, 40-35) battled scoreless into the top of the tenth inning.

Josh Stephan surrendered a leadoff double in the bottom of the first inning to Ben Williamson, but stranded him at second after striking out the next three batters. Stephan exited after 5.0 scoreless, three-hit innings with a season-high tying seven strikeouts.

Brandyn Garcia, making his Double-A debut, matched Stephan with 5.0 no-hit innings, onyl walking two while punching out seven.

The RoughRiders threatened in the top of the sixth when Kellen Strahm and Maximo Acosta each singled, but were unable to push across a run.

Robby Ahlstrom entered for the bottom of the sixth, spinning 2.0 hitless frames with a walk and three strikeouts.

Locked in a scoreless tie, Skylar Hales (2-0) took the mound in the eighth inning and went on to work 2.0 scoreless frames to send the game to extras.

In the top of the tenth inning, Josh Hatcher shot the first pitch he saw against Troy Taylor (1-3) into left center for an RBI double, breaking the scoreless tie. Cooper Johnson later brought him across the plate with a sacrifice fly, giving Frisco a 2-0 lead.

Tyler Owens came in for the bottom of the tenth, striking out the first two batters he faced before inducing a flyout to earn his fifth save of the season.

The Riders managed just four hits, but pushed across two in extras to earn the win. Acosta provided the lone multi-hit performance and Strahm reached three times.

The RoughRiders continue their six-game home-and-home split series against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd. RHP Ryan Garcia (5-4, 4.37) will take the mound for the Riders against LHP Danny Wirchansky (4-3, 3.05) for the Travelers.

