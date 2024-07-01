Hogan Windish Bestowed with TL Player of the Week Honor

July 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers infielder Hogan Windish was named Texas League Player of the Week for June 24-30 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Windish hit .308/.357/.885 with four homers, three doubles and 11 runs batted in while playing in all six of his team's games. He opened the week with a performance for the ages, blasting four home runs and driving in all nine of the Travs' runs last Tuesday, June 25. It marked the first four homer game in Minor League Baseball in nearly two full years and was the only the second ever by a Travs player. For the week, Windish led the circuit in home runs and RBI and was second in slugging percentage.

For the season, Windish is hitting .217/.330/.381 in 64 games. He has hit 16 doubles, seven homers, driven in 30, and stolen 11 bases. The 25-year old infielder has played extensively at both first and second base and is in his first season at the Double-A level. He was the Mariners 7th round draft selection in 2022 out of UNC-Greensboro.

He is the second Traveler to win a Texas League weekly award in 2024 joining Harry Ford. It is his second career minor league weekly award after taking home a Northwest League Player of the Week honor last season.

Windish and the Travs are home at Dickey-Stephens Park tonight through Wednesday as they host the Frisco RoughRiders.

