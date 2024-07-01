SA Handles Hooks Monday Night

July 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Jarryd Dale clubbed a three-run homer in the second inning Monday night, helping the Missions to a 5-1 victory over the Hooks before 5,627 fans in the series opener at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi's lone marker came on a home run by Collin Price in fourth. Price, going deep for the second time in as many nights, has plated a run in each of his last six games.

The Missions did most of their damage in a four-run second as Miguel Ullola posted zeros in the first, third, and fourth.

Corpus Christi's bullpen kept the home club in the game, with Walker Brockhouse, Kasey Ford, and Cole McDonald teaming to hold SA to one run and two hits in 4.1 innings.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.