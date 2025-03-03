Hooks Host Javelinas in Spring Training Exhibition Game

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, and Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas are set to meet in a Wednesday, April 2 friendly at Whataburger Field.

The spring training exhibition game begins at 6:35 PM, with ballpark gates opening at 5:35.

Tickets are on sale now at cchooks.com. Order by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Youth, seniors, military members along with TAMUK faculty and students are eligible for a $1 discount. Appropriate identification is required.

The Javelinas, Division II Lone Star Conference members, are led by 17-year head coach Jason Gonzales.

TAMUK features a number of Coastal Bend high school products on its roster, including Isaiah Aguilar (Alice High School), Cash Benavides (Alice), Brian Buchanan (Bishop), Easton Hewitt (Carroll), Ruben Rendon III (Bishop), Nick Reyes (Veterans Memorial), and Landon Salinas (London).

"It's going to be great having TAMUK back at Whataburger Field," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "We appreciate the Javelinas pausing their regular season to make this spring training exhibition happen. Hog Nation travels well so I know there will be a lot of blue and gold in the ballpark. This will also be the first time we see the new Hooks uniforms in action. Don't miss it!"

The Hooks 20th Anniversary Season, presented by American Bank, officially begins with a weekend away series in Frisco against the Double-A Texas Rangers April 4-6. Opening Night at Whataburger Field is Tuesday, April 8 as the San Antonio Missions (Padres) visit Corpus Christi for a weeklong series.

Hooks single-game tickets are available for purchase at cchooks.com.

