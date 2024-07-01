Komar Cruises, Cardinals Down Naturals in Series Opener
July 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - Brandon Komar tossed 5.1 scoreless innings of relief and the Cardinals plated three runs in the 4th inning with four straight two-out hits as Springfield defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-2 in the opener of a split six-game series at Arvest Ballpark. With the win the Cardinals snapped an 8-game losing streak against the Naturals.
Decisions:
W: Brandon Komar (2-0)
L: Tyson Guerrero (1-5)
S: Matt Svanson (11)
Notables:
In three outings since returning to the Cardinals from Triple-A Memphis, Brandon Komar has allowed just 1 R in 11.0 IP (0.81 ERA).
Matt Svanson's 11 saves leads the Texas League.
The Cardinals went 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Jacob Buchberger went 0-for-4, ending his on-base streak at 14 straight games.
None of the Cardinals' 8 hits came from the 1-3 spots in the lineup.
Of the Cardinals' 4 runs, 3 scored with two outs.
NW Arkansas' bullpen did not allow a hit over 5.0 innings.
On Deck:
Tuesday, July 2: SPR LHP Cooper Hjerpe (2-1, 3.55 ERA) vs NWA RHP Luinder Avila (6-3, 3.76 ERA)
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from July 1, 2024
- Drillers Fall in Wichita in Rare Monday Game - Tulsa Drillers
- Komar Cruises, Cardinals Down Naturals in Series Opener - Springfield Cardinals
- Amarillo Unable to Keep Pace with RockHounds - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Wichita Rides Multi-Run Innings to Series Opening Blowout over Tulsa - Wichita Wind Surge
- SA Handles Hooks Monday Night - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Garcia Shines in Double-A Debut But Travs Fall in 10 - Arkansas Travelers
- Riders Score Two in the Tenth, Win Pitcher's Duel 2-0 over Arkansas - Frisco RoughRiders
- Dale Homers and Omar Cruz Delivers in Monday Night Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Week 13 - Split Propellor Series Preview - Wichita Wind Surge
- Springfield's Cooper Hjerpe Named Pitcher of the Week for Second Straight Week - Springfield Cardinals
- Fourth of July Weekend Opens Drillers Home Stand - Tulsa Drillers
- Hogan Windish Bestowed with TL Player of the Week Honor - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Komar Cruises, Cardinals Down Naturals in Series Opener
- Springfield's Cooper Hjerpe Named Pitcher of the Week for Second Straight Week
- Springfield's Offense, Crooks Explodes in Sunday Victory
- Rehabbing Nootbaar Homers for Springfield Saturday
- Lars Nootbaar Begins Rehab with Springfield, Cards Fall