Komar Cruises, Cardinals Down Naturals in Series Opener

July 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Brandon Komar tossed 5.1 scoreless innings of relief and the Cardinals plated three runs in the 4th inning with four straight two-out hits as Springfield defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-2 in the opener of a split six-game series at Arvest Ballpark. With the win the Cardinals snapped an 8-game losing streak against the Naturals.

Decisions:

W: Brandon Komar (2-0)

L: Tyson Guerrero (1-5)

S: Matt Svanson (11)

Notables:

In three outings since returning to the Cardinals from Triple-A Memphis, Brandon Komar has allowed just 1 R in 11.0 IP (0.81 ERA).

Matt Svanson's 11 saves leads the Texas League.

The Cardinals went 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Jacob Buchberger went 0-for-4, ending his on-base streak at 14 straight games.

None of the Cardinals' 8 hits came from the 1-3 spots in the lineup.

Of the Cardinals' 4 runs, 3 scored with two outs.

NW Arkansas' bullpen did not allow a hit over 5.0 innings.

On Deck:

Tuesday, July 2: SPR LHP Cooper Hjerpe (2-1, 3.55 ERA) vs NWA RHP Luinder Avila (6-3, 3.76 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV.

