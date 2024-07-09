Game Preview: Fever Look to Extend Home Winning Streak on Wednesday Afternoon against Mystics

July 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics

Wednesday, July 10

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 12:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

WTHR Channel 13, NBA TV

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (9-13)

Guard - Caitlin Clark (16.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 7.4 apg)

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell (16.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.8 apg)

Center - Aliyah Boston (13.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 apg)

Forward - Katie Lou Samuelson (5.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.3 apg)

Forward - NaLyssa Smith (11.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.3 apg)

Washington Mystics (5-17)

Guard - Ariel Atkins (14.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.6 apg)

Guard - Julie Vanloo (7.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 5.1 apg)

Center - Stefanie Dolson (10.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.4 apg)

Forward - Myisha Hines-Allen (8.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.5 apg)

Forward - Aaliyah Edwards (8.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Game Status Report

Indiana: Temi Fagbenle - OUT (Right Thumb)

Washington: Shakira Austin - OUT (Left Hip), Brittney Sykes - OUT (Foot), Karlie Samuelson - OUT (Left Hand Fracture)

GAME PREVIEW:

The Indiana Fever open Wednesday afternoon's home matchup against the Washington Mystics on a five-game home winning streak at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana has won both of the previous matchups against Washington this year and the final time the two teams will meet will be at Capital One Arena for Indiana's last regular season game on September 19.

Wednesday's matchup features two of the top four teams in the WNBA in 3-point shooting percentage with Indiana in fourth at 34.6 percent and Washington in second at 36.4 percent as a team. The last time Indiana and Washington met was on June 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the Fever won, 88-81. All three of Indiana's All-Stars, guard Kelsey Mitchell, center Aliyah Boston and rookie guard Caitlin Clark led in scoring as Mitchell and Boston both recorded 22 points and Clark had 18. The three combined for 23 rebounds and nine assists against the Mystics as well. The Fever outscored the Mystics in paint points, 38-26, and outrebounded Washington, 37-31. On the Mystics' end, guards Ariel Atkins and Karlie Samuelson led in scoring, as Atkins tallied a game-high 27 points and Samuelson trailed with 16 points and five assists in the loss.

Wednesday's game marks Indiana's second of a three-game homestand after earning an 83-78 win against the New York Liberty on Saturday. In the win, Clark became the first player in franchise history and the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, as she tallied a team-high 19 points, tied a franchise and career-high 13 assists and tied a career-high 12 rebounds. Later in the day on Saturday, Fever guard Kristy Wallace was named to the Australian Women's National Team at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Wallace joins Natalie Achonwa (Canada - 2016), Tully Bevilaqua (Australia - 2008), Tamika Catchings (USA - 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) and Kara Wolters (USA - 2000) as the only Fever players selected to play in the Olympics.

Washington (5-17) has come up short in three of its last four games, with its most recent loss occurring on Saturday when the Mystics fell, 74-67, to the Minnesota Lynx. Despite outscoring Minnesota in paint points, 24-22, and bench points, 29-18, a 14-5 run by Minnesota in the final five minutes of the game cemented its win. Four Mystics players scored in double figures on Saturday, led by Atkins and reserve guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough's 15 points each. In Washington's 22 games played, the Mystics are averaging 78.5 ppg and 31.8 rpg while Indiana averages 80.6 ppg and 34.2 rpg in the same amount of games played.

Mitchell is currently averaging 16.5 points per game and is tied for 13th in scoring among all players in the league while Clark sits right behind in 14th place, averaging 16.1 ppg. Clark is also ranked second among all players in the league for assists with 7.4 assists per game and leads all rookies in scoring and assists as well as free throw shooting with a percentage. Boston and Fever forward NaLyssa Smith rank ninth and 10th, respectively, for rebounds among all players in the league, as Boston is averaging 8.4 rebounds per game and Smith is averaging 8.0 rpg. Mystics rookie guard Julie Vanloo is ranked seventh among all players in the league for assists and trails behind Clark in second place for rookie assists with an average of 5.1 apg. Mystics rookie forward Aaliyah Edwards is 16th among all players in the league for rebounds with an average of 6.0 rpg, yet leads all rookies in field-goal shooting with a percentage at 48.4 percent.

