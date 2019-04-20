Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 7 p.m. - Atlantic Division Semifinals Game 2

(Bridgeport, CT) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears look to even their best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinnals series in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs presented by CJ's Tire and Automotive. Both teams rematch after Bridgeport topped Hershey last night, 3-2 in double overtime to take Game 1.

#3 Hershey Bears (0-1-0-0) at #2 Bridgeport Sound Tigers (1-0-0-0)

Bridgeport Leads Series, 1-0

April 20, 2019 | 7 PM | Round 1; Game 2 | Webster Bank Arena

Referees: Ryan Jenken (24), Furman South (44)

Linesmen: Jesse Marquis (86), Kevin Briganti (39)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK-1350 AM, Zack Fisch, the Voice of the Bears, and Matt Trust on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

CALDER CUP PLAYOFFS BRACKET

LAST TIME OUT:

Last night the Hershey Bears dropped a 3-2 double overtime decision to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Chris McCarthy opened the scoring for the Chocolate and White after an eventless first period. Fresh off the bench, McCarthy ripped a perfect pass from Steve Whitney into the cage past Bridgeport goaltender Christopher Gibson at 8:16 of the second frame. Jayson Megna added a shorthanded, unassisted goal at 13:02 to extend Hershey's lead to 2-0, but the Sound Tigers would rally. Keiffer Bellows cut the deficit to 2-1 at 14:21 on a power play goal, and scored the eventual winner at 13:36 of the second overtime. Steve Bernier tied the score for Bridgeport at 17:52 of the third period on a 5-on-3 power play.

DOUBLE DUTY:

The Bears dropped a double overtime decision last night for the first time in nearly 13 years. Hershey's last loss in double overtime came in Game 3 of the 2006 Eastern Conference Finals against the Portland Pirates on May 20, 2006 at Giant Center. Shane O'Brien scored on Bears goaltender Freddy Cassivi at the 7:31 mark of the extra frame to cut Hershey's series lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven. Hershey went onto win the series in seven games, and eventually capture their ninth Calder Cup in franchise history the following round.

MEGNA WITH A MAN DOWN

Jayson Megna gave the Bears a 2-0 lead last night with a shorthanded goal. The goal was Megna's first shorthanded marker in his Calder Cup Playoffs career, adding to his seven career regular season AHL shorthanded goals. The Bears scored just three shorthanded goals all regular season, with Megna providing one of the markers, and Riley Barber and Beck Malenstyn notching the others. The shorthanded goal was Hershey's first shorthanded goal in the Calder Cup Playoffs since Game 3 of the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals versus Toronto. In that contest, Zach Sill notched a shorthanded goal 18 seconds into the third period, and current Sound Tigers forward Ryan Bourque added another marker on the same penalty kill at 1:42.

CMAC ON THE ATTACK

Hershey forward Chris McCarthy made quite the impression in his Calder Cup Playoff debut last night, notching the opening goal of Hershey's postseason. Dating back to his Hershey debut last Saturday, McCarthy now has points in all three of his games with the Bears since joining the club. After collecting an assist versus Utica on Apr. 13, he tied an AHL career-high with three points (one goal, two assists) in the regular season finale. McCarthy finished third in the ECHL in scoring this past season with 74 points, collecting 20 goals and 54 assists for Reading.

