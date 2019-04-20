Capitals Recall Goaltender Ilya Samsonov from Hershey

April 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Ilya Samsonov from the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Samsonov, 22, made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut last night, stopping 49 shots in Hershey's 3-2 double overtime loss at Bridgeport. Samsonov appeared in 37 games with Hershey during the regular season, recording a 20-14-2 record with a 2.70 goals against average, a .898 save percentage, and three shutouts.

Samsonov was Washington's 1st round selection, 22nd overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Bears battle the Sound Tigers on the road tonight in Game 2 of the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs presented by CJ's Tire and Automotive. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.