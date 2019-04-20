Capitals Recall Goaltender Ilya Samsonov from Hershey
April 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Ilya Samsonov from the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
Samsonov, 22, made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut last night, stopping 49 shots in Hershey's 3-2 double overtime loss at Bridgeport. Samsonov appeared in 37 games with Hershey during the regular season, recording a 20-14-2 record with a 2.70 goals against average, a .898 save percentage, and three shutouts.
Samsonov was Washington's 1st round selection, 22nd overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft.
The Bears battle the Sound Tigers on the road tonight in Game 2 of the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs presented by CJ's Tire and Automotive. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2019
- Capitals Recall Goaltender Ilya Samsonov from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Host Hershey in Game 2 Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 7 p.m. - Atlantic Division Semifinals Game 2 - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Seize Game 1 and Home Ice from Wolves - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bellows scores twice, including game-winner in double overtime - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Condors Win Game One in Colorado, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hershey Bears Stories
- Capitals Recall Goaltender Ilya Samsonov from Hershey
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 7 p.m. - Atlantic Division Semifinals Game 2
- Bears Drop Game 1 in Double Overtime to Sound Tigers
- Capitals Recall Smith-Pelly, Re-Assign Vanecek to Hershey
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 7 p.m. (Atlantic Division Semifinals - Game 1)