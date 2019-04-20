Monsters Defeat Crunch 5-1, Claim 2-0 Lead in North Division Semi-Final Series
April 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters defeated the Syracuse Crunch in Game 2 of a best-of-five North Division Semi-Final series on Saturday at War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY by a final score of 5-1. With the win, the Monsters hold a 2-0 series edge on the Crunch as Game 3 looms at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
Following a scoreless first period, Justin Scott put Cleveland on the board just 18 seconds into the middle frame with Ryan MacInnis picking up the lone helper. Syracuse tied the game at 12:36 of the second stanza courtesy of a Ross Colton power-play goal, but Dan DeSalvo helped the Monsters reclaim the lead to make it a 2-1 game at 17:15 with assists from Sonny Milano and Gabriel Carlsson.
The Monsters pushed their edge to 3-1 when Mark Letestu scored at 9:05 of the third period thanks to Milano's lone assist, the Massapequa, Long Island native's second of the game. Cleveland then potted a pair of empty net goals from Milano and Derek Barach to bring the final score to 5-1.
Monsters goaltender Brad Thiessen stopped 18 pucks on Saturday to improve to 2-0 in the postseason while Crunch backstop Eddie Pasquale fell to 0-2 in the playoffs following a 27-save performance.
Next up for the Monsters, it's Game 3 of the team's best-of-five game North Division Semi-Final series vs. the Crunch on Tuesday with full coverage, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, underway at 7:30 p.m. EST on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters center Justin Scott high fives the bench vs. the Syracuse Crunch
