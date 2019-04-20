Flames Sign Forward Martin Pospisil
April 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed forward, Martin Pospisil to a three year entry-level contract.
Pospisil, a native of Zvolen, Slovakia, concluded his second season with the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL where he had his best statistical season in 2018/19. The 19-year-old scored 16 goals and added 47 assists for 63 points in 44 games played. Pospisil also suited up for Team Slovakia at the World Junior Championships this past January where he notched two assists and eight penalty minutes in five games. The Assistant Captain of the Musketeers was drafted by the Flames in the fourth round (105th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
MARTIN POSPISIL - FORWARD
BORN: Zvolen, Slovakia DATE: November 19, 1999
HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 185 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: CGY - 4th round (105th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft
