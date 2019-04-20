Condors Split on Road and Host Game 3 Tuesday

April 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





LOVELAND, Colo. - The Bakersfield Condors (1-1) fell behind early and never recovered in a 4-1 Game 2 loss to the Colorado Eagles (1-1) on Saturday. Bakersfield split on the road and now heads home to host games three (Tuesday) and four (Saturday). RW Patrick Russell had the lone goal for the Condors.

SERIES SCHEDULE AND RESULTS:

Series tied 1-1

Game 1 - Bakersfield 3, COLORADO 2 (BAK leads 1-0)

Game 2 - COLORADO 4, Bakersfield 1 (Series tied 1-1

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 23 @ Bakersfield, 7 p.m. PT

Game 4 - Saturday, April 27 @ Bakersfield, 7 p.m. PT

Game 5* - Sunday, April 28 @ Bakersfield, 5 p.m. PT

*-If Necessary

FIRST PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: LW Julien Nantel (1st) snuck a shot through off a face-off; Assist: Bass; Time of goal: 2:22; COL leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK - 11, COL - 7 SECOND PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: C Andrew Agozzino (1st) shorthanded off a rush; Unassisted; COL leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK- 8 , COL - 7 THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Patrick Russell (1st) deflected a point shot; Assists: Bear, Currie; COL leads, 2-1

EAGLES GOAL: Agozzino (2nd) on the power play from the left-wing circle; Assist: Warsofsky; Time of goal: 12:29; COL leads, 3-1

EAGLES GOAL: Agozzino (3rd) empty-net goal; COL leads, 4-1

SHOTS: BAK- 10, COL - 7 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Agozzino (COL) 2. Francouz (COL) 3. Nantel (COL)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/7 ; COL - 1/7

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 30 ; COL - 22

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (1-1; 21/18); COL - Francouz (1-1; 30/29)

RW Patrick Russell (1g-2a) has three points in two games

Bakersfield hosts Game 3 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Game 4 on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Scratches: Skinner, Montoya, Bouchard, Yamamoto, Labrie, Vesey, Stukel, Christoffer, Kulevich, Manning

