Crunch Face 2-0 Series Deficit After 5-1 Loss to Monsters

April 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch face a 2-0 North Division Semifinals series deficit after a 5-1 loss to the Cleveland Monsters tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

Goaltender Eddie Pasquale stopped 27-of-30 shots in net for the Crunch, while Brad Thiessen recorded the win with 18 saves. Syracuse went 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period, the Monsters capitalized on a turnover 18 seconds into the middle frame when Justin Scott potted a loose puck from the slot. The assist went to Ryan MacInnis.

The Crunch knotted the score with a power-play goal at the 12:36 mark. Quick passing from Carter Verhaeghe and Cory Conacher moved the puck down into the zone for Ross Colton to chip in as he cut across the slot.

Cleveland regained their lead with 2:45 remaining in the second period. Pasquale made the save on Sonny Milano's shot, but Dan DeSalvo was in front of the net to net the rebound five-hole. Gabriel Carlsson earned the secondary helper.

The Monsters made it a two-goal lead halfway through the third period. Milano knocked down a clearing attempt and centered the puck for Mark Letestu to finish off.

Cleveland added two empty-netters from Milano and Derek Barach late in the frame to secure a Game 2 victory.

The North Division Semifinals series heads to Cleveland for Game 3 on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Carter Verhaeghe has four points (1g, 3a) in two postseason games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.