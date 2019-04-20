Derek Barach Inks AHL Contract with Monsters for 2019-20 Season

SYRACUSE, NY - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Saturday that the team signed forward Derek Barach to a one-year AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

A 5'8", 165 lb. right-handed native of Glenmont, NY, Barach, 24, tallied 15-22-37 with 28 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 38 NCAA appearances for Mercyhurst University this season and added 7-4-11 with six penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 15 appearances for Cleveland following his collegiate career. Barach also appeared in Game 1 of the Monsters' best-of-five game North Divisoin Semi-Final series vs. the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, a 5-3 Cleveland road win that delivered the Monsters a 1-0 lead in the series.

In 150 appearances for Mercyhurst spanning four seasons from 2015-19, Barach supplied 49-95-144 with 160 penalty minutes and a +1 rating and served as the Lakers' captain during his junior and senior seasons. In 55 USHL appearances for the Green Bay Gamblers during the 2014-15 campaign, Barach contributed 11-7-18 with 32 penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

