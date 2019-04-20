American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Bridgeport Sound Tigers forward Travis St. Denis has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a playoff game vs. Hershey on Apr. 19.

St. Denis was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals between the teams tonight (Apr. 20).

