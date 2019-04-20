American Hockey League Announces Suspension
April 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Bridgeport Sound Tigers forward Travis St. Denis has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a playoff game vs. Hershey on Apr. 19.
St. Denis was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals between the teams tonight (Apr. 20).
