Condors Win Game One in Colorado, 3-2

April 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





LOVELAND, Colo. - The Bakersfield Condors (1-0) took Game One on the road, 3-2 over the Colorado Eagles (0-1) on Friday. D Logan Day scored the game-winner in the third period while three Condors registered multi-point nights, including C Brad Malone who had 1g-1a and was +3. It was the first win ever in the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs

SERIES SCHEDULE AND RESULTS:

Bakersfield leads series 1-0

Game 1 - Bakersfield 3, COLORADO 2 (BAK leads 1-0)

Game 2 - Saturday, April 20 @ Colorado, 6 p.m. PT

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 23 @ Bakersfield, 7 p.m. PT

Game 4* - Saturday, April 27 @ Bakersfield, 7 p.m. PT

Game 5* - Sunday, April 28 @ Bakersfield, 5 p.m. PT

*-If Necessary

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (1st) tipped a point shot; Assists: Lagesson, Russell; Time of goal: 9:17; BAK leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK - 12, COL - 11 SECOND PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: D Mark Alt (1st) walked in from the point; Assists: Greer, Meloche; Time of goal: :55; Game tied, 1-1

CONDORS GOAL: D William Lagesson (1st) from the left-wing circle; Assists: Jones, Russell; Time of goal: 6:30; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 4 , COL - 4 THIRD PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: D David Warsofsky (1st) from the left-wing circle snuck a shot short side; Assists: Greer, Torninato; Time of goal: 5:48; Game tied, 2-2

CONDORS GOAL: D Logan Day (1st) took a cross-slot feed and sniped home to give the Condors a lead; Assists: Gambardella, Malone; BAK leads, 3-2

SHOTS: BAK- 7, COL - 13 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Day (BAK) 2. Starrett (BAK) 3. Greeg (COL)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1 ; COL - 0/1

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 23 ; COL - 28

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (1-0; 28/26); COL - Francouz (0-1; 23/20)

Two of the Condors three goals were scored by d-men

C Brad Malone (1g-1a), RW Patrick Russell (0g-2a), and D William Lagesson (1g-1a)

Tonight was RW Mitch Callahan's 61st Calder Cup Playoffs game, the most experienced on the Condors side

It was the Condors first Calder Cup Playoffs win and the first Bakersfield playoff game in 1,788 days

2018 1st round (#10 overall) NHL Draft pick Evan Bouchard was assigned to the team yesterday, took warmups, but did not dress for tonight's game

Scratches: Skinner, Montoya, Bouchard, Yamamoto, Labrie, Vesey, Stukel, Christoffer, Kulevich, Manning

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.