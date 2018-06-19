Game Notes vs. New Hampshire

ERIE SEAWOLVES (31-38, T-5th PLACE WEST, 8.5 GB) VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (42-28, 1st PLACE EAST, 0.0 GB)

RHP SANDY BAEZ (1-5, 4.23 ERA) vs. RHP JOSH DEGRAAF (1-4, 6.55 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20* 12:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK *GAME #70 *HOME GAME #36 *DAY GAME #20

FRIDAY VS. ALTOONA CURVE (PITTSBURGH PIRATES)- UPMC PARK- 7:05 PM

RHP Spencer Turnbull (4-5, 4.24 ERA) vs. TBD

SATURDAY VS. ALTOONA CURVE (PITTSBURGH PIRATES)- UPMC PARK- 4:35 PM

RHP Kyle Funkhouser (3-3, 3.60 ERA) vs. TBD

SATURDAY VS. ALTOONA CURVE (PITTSBURCH PIRATES)- UPMC PARK- GAME 2

TBD vs. TBD

SUNDAY VS. ALTOONA CURVE (PITTSBURGH PIRATES)- UPMC PARK-1:35 PM

RHP Beau Burrows (5-5, 3.36 ERA) vs. TBD

The Erie SeaWolves return to UPMC Park Wednesday to conclude a home series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays)...The SeaWolves dropped a pair of extra-inning contests at the hands of a doubleheader sweep by the Fisher Cats....Alex Faedo looked impressive in his AA debut, laboring six innings and allowing just two runs on two hits while striking out seven....Danny Woodrow logged his first multi-RBI game in the second game of the two-bill...The SeaWolves are now 4-10 in extra inning games and lead the league in extra-innings games played...Dominic Ficociello notched his 17th multi-hit game of the season in the first game, which leads the team....The doubleheader sweep snapped a four game winning streak for Erie and a five series winning streak...Today's game is the last game between New Hampshire and Erie at UPMC Park in 2018....Sandy Baez will make his 13th start on the season for Erie today and his first against New Hampshire...The righty earned his first AA win in his most recent start against Trenton, allowing only two runs in 7.0 IP with four strikeouts....It tied his longest outing of the 2018 season....Josh DeGraaf will make his sixth start of the season for New Hampshire....DeGraaf has lost in three consecutive starts, including his most recent where he only lasted 3.1 IP with five runs against the Altoona Curve.

-This is the third of six meetings between Erie and New Hampshire. The Fisher Cats lead 2-0

- The SeaWolves are fourth in the league with a 3.54 team ERA. New Hampshire is 7th with a 3.98 ERA.

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out 32 of 63 potential base stealers. Jake Rogers leads the league (25-for-44), throwing out potential base stealers 57% of the time.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in 54 of 68 games played this season.

- The SeaWolves are tied for sixth with a .250 batting average. New Hampshire is first with a .271 AVG.

- The SeaWolves have hit 35 home runs which is the fewest in the league. New Hampshire has hit 56.

- Jacob Robson has reached base in 53 of the 59 games he has played.

- Erie batters have struck out 646 times this season which is the highest strikeout total in the league.

- Erie pitchers have struck out 603 hitters which is second in the league behind Trenton.

- The SeaWolves are 21-21 against the Eastern Division

-Jake Robson leads the team with a .286 average, 39 runs and is tied for the team lead in SB with 10.

-Jake Rogers leads the team in HR with 7, while Ficociello holds the RBI lead at 40.

-The SeaWolves are 5-26 in games where the opponent scores first and 12-13 in one run games.

-The SeaWolves are 18-17 in games played away from UPMC Park this season, while only being 13-19 at home.

-Erie leads the league in extra-inning games with 14.

