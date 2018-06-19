Sea Dogs Game Notes June 19th vs. Reading
June 19, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
STARTING PITCHERS
Game 1
Portland: RHP Mike Shawaryn (3-5, 3.12) STATS
Reading: LHP Ranger Suarez
(2-3, 3.25)
NEWS AND NOTES
LOOKING FOR FIVE: Portland is seeking their first five-game winning streak of the season, as they open up a four-game series with a doubleheader against the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) at Hadlock Field...The 'Dogs last winning streak of more than four games was a six-game win streak from April 30-May 6, 2017...Tonight begins a 33-game stretch against the Eastern Division...Lefty Daniel McGrath makes the start in Game 2, his first of the year.
STICKING WITH THE FIVE THEM: The Sea Dogs scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back, defeating the Bowie Baysox, 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium to complete a three-game sweep...Matt Kent (4-4) worked six innings on just one run to earn the win...Chad De La Guerra hit a two-run homer, Luke Tendler nailed a two-run single, and Austin Rei delivered a sacrifice flly for the five runs.
